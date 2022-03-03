The UK government has been urged not to allow a rocket used by a company it part-owns to lift off from a Russian-run launch pad later this week.But Commons business committee chair Darren Jones called it inappropriate following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Asked to comment, the government said it was in conversation with OneWeb.This gave the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) a seat on the board of the resurrected company, and influence, Labour MP Mr Jones said."Much like the ask of BP and Shell, OneWeb should not be continuing to engage in commercial activities with Russian companies," he told BBC News."Ministers should be working with the OneWeb board to help secure this outcome as soon as possible."All of the missions are booked on Russian Soyuz vehicles that are scheduled to fly out of Baikonur in the coming months. It's understoodMr Jones' letter is addressed to science and space minister George Freeman. The Labour MP wants to know what the government - in its capacity as a major shareholder - is doing to help OneWeb find alternative rockets.A UK government spokesperson told BBC News: "It is right for questions to be raised about future space cooperation with Russia following the illegal invasion of Ukraine. We are monitoring the situation closely and engaging regularly with our partners, keeping next steps under review."The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, said the latest Soyuz, with its payload of 36 OneWeb satellites, would be transported to the Baikonur launch pad on Wednesday.The launch is timed for 22:41 GMT on Friday (03:41 local, Saturday).