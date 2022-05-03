NewsReal on Facebook

Joe Quinn on Facebook

Niall Bradley on Twitter

Two months into the most politically and militarily seismic event since World War Two, is Russia 'winning' or 'losing' in Ukraine? And can this complicated situation really be reduced to such an oversimplified question and answer?This week on NewsReal, Joe Quinn answers listeners' questions about the war in Ukraine and its global ramifications, explaining what probably happened to the Moskva Russian ship, what will likely happen to Ukrainian refugees, the probability that Ukraine will be much smaller by war's end, the Ukrainian admission that the 'Ghost of Kiev' was fake news spread to 'boost morale', and more.01:45:56— 72.7 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.