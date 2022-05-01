On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified that the administration has created a Disinformation Governance Board to fight online disinformation and said that it will be led by Undersecretary for Policy Rob Silvers and principal deputy general counsel Jennifer Gaskill, Fox News reported. He quipped to members of Congress:
"The goal is to bring the resources of the department together to address this threat. I just read a very interesting study that underscores the importance of the point that you make, the spread of mis- and disinformation in minority communities specifically, and we are focused on that in the context of our CP3 and other efforts, and I'd be pleased to share more."During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration supports the new board.
White House correspondent Jaqui Heinrich said:
"Secretary Mayorkas said that part of its intention was to tackle misinformation in Hispanic communities especially. Can you give us an idea of what this board is going to be doing, what their authority would look like?"Psaki responded:
"I really haven't dug into this exactly. I mean, we, of course, support this effort, but let me see if I can get more specifics. We know that there has been a range of disinfo out there about a range of topics — I mean, including COVID, for example, and also elections and eligibility. But I will — I will check and see if there's more specifics.Heinrich retorted:
"There's been some criticism of the person who's been chosen to oversee this board. She had previously called the Hunter Biden laptop a 'Trump campaign product,' seeming to discredit its validity — or validity of reporting surrounding that."
"How can you assuage concerns of people who are looking at this person who's been appointed to this position and wondering if she's going to be able to accurately judge misinformation now that a lot of that reporting has been proven to be factual in some ways?"Psaki said:
"Well, I don't have any comments on the laptop. But what I can tell you is that it sounds like the objective of the board is to prevent disinformation and misinformation from traveling around the country in a range of communities. I'm not sure who opposes that effort, and I don't know who this individual is, so I have no comments on it specifically."
The critics were quick to shred the idea of, what many called the "Ministry of Truth."
One of the first to respond was Musk himself, in response to a tweet from Steven Crowder, when he called the news "Discomforting."
