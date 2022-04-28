Speaking with the House Appropriations DHS Subcommittee on Wednesday afternoon, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, "Our Undersecretary for Policy, Rob Silvers is co-chair with our Principal Deputy General Counsel, Jennifer Gaskell, in leading a just recently constituted misinformation disinformation governance board. So we're bringing — the goal is to bring the resources of the department together to address this threat."
Jankowicz was previously a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, and had advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry as part of the Fulbright Public Policy Fellowship, according to Politico.
Jankowicz also oversaw Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute. She announced the new Board via Twitter on Wednesday.
Jankowicz has previously said that she was concerned that Twitter had determined early in 2022 to stop limiting speech from users about the 2020 presidential election, saying that "considering the long-term damage these lies do to our democracy," she was "dismayed about this decision."
Her view about elections, whether foreign or domestic, are that they "aren't an end point," but are "an inflection point," and that the policies of social media companies as regards free speech "need to reflect that."
Jack Posobiec, of Human Events Daily, brought receipts.
Jankowicz was an advisor to the government of Ukraine. She also stated her opinion that Hunter Biden's laptop, the contents of which were reported by the New York Post, was Russian disinformation. This was entirely false. Jankowicz will be leading the charge against misinformation, of which she believed the laptop actually was an example.
Comment: See: Vindicated too late: The NYT now admits the Biden Laptop -- falsely called "Russian disinformation" -- is authentic
Jankowicz also does not appear to be a fan of free speech, saying that setting up free speech in opposition to censorship is "a false dichotomy."
Comment:
It's probably no coincidence that this gets announced on the heels of Elon Musk buying out Twitter and threatening to let go of the reins on the widespread censorship on the platform. If the Social Media platforms aren't going to police speech themselves, then the government will be happy to step in and do it for them.
See also: