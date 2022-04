© Youtube/Oleksii Tamrazov



Banderites from within and without

The reorganization of the Banderites (1990-98)

The party began to establish files of pro-Russians, pro-Romanians, pro-Hungarians and pro-Tatars because "this herd should be reduced by about 5 to 6 million individuals".

The assassination of Georgiy Gongadze (2000)

The Orange Revolution (2004)





The revolution of dignity, known as EuroMaidan (2014)

Former Waffen SS were retrospectively entitled to retirement and all sorts of benefits.





The election of Volodymyr Zelensky (2019-)

Decentralize power in accordance with European standards

Transform public administrations into European-style prefectures

Raise the standard of living of Ukrainians to a level above the European average

Adopt laws necessary for the implementation of an association agreement between Ukraine and the EU

Develop cooperation with the EU and NATO

Reform the armed forces in accordance with NATO standards.

citizens of Russian origin can no longer invoke human rights in court

, not only against Bolshevism, but against all expansionist Russian imperialism which has been typical of the Russian people. If it is replaced by another form of Russian imperialism, it will first deploy all its energy against independent Ukraine to enslave it. The Russian people are obliged to support this imperialism. It will do everything to keep Ukraine enslaved. This is clearly demonstrated in the political thinking and feelings of the Russian mass, of all Russian circles, both communist and anti-Bolshevik."In a previous article, I showed how and whyFollowing the numerous reactions of my readers, I would like to explain here how they took possession of the present Ukraine, then took over and continued the Second World War in several countries on their own. Above all, I would like to show thatWhen the Soviet Union faltered, the Banderite leaders from within came out of the shadows and into the mainstream. Some of them had survived the Second World War and the period of unrest that followed (1945-50). They had been pardoned by Nikita Khrushchev (a Ukrainian Soviet) in 1954 and had been taken over by the system. They had entered the communist administration. They had, however, retained links with each other and with the outside Banderites of the Anti-Bolshevik Bloc of Nations (ABN) [ 1 ] and the World Anti-Communist League (WACL) [ 2 ].As the USSR faltered, a handful of students, some of whom were Banderites,. At that time, many Ukrainians did not consider that the Russians wanted to free themselves from the Soviet regime as they did. Many thought that the USSR was a form of Russian imperialism and that the Russians had tried to destroy their country.They were also able to organize a public demonstration in the streets of the capital in 1992 with 7,000 people celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Banderite army with the participation of Banderites from outside who had returned to the country.The internal Banderites (OUN-B) divided into the Social Nationalist Party of Ukraine (SNPU) and then Svoboda (Freedom), while the more seasoned Banderites created the Ukrainian National Assembly and the Ukrainian People's Self-Defense Militia.The paramilitaries of Andriy Biletsky (the "White Führer") administratively separated from Svoboda to create their own organization. But Svoboda did not change. The party's platform continued to state that itThe Ukrainian People's Self-Defense Militia was chaired by an outsider Banderite, Yuriy Shukhevych, son of a notorious criminal against humanity. His groupTheir presence was disputed with the Georgians in Abkhazia (1998), but attested to with the Romanians in Transnistria (1992), with Osama bin Laden's Arab legion in Yugoslavia (1992-95), with the Azeris in Nagorno-Karabakh (until 1994) and above all with the Islamists in the first Chechen war.Several fighters have been identified by the Russian prosecutor's office, including Igor Mazur, Valeriy Bobrovich, Dmytro Korchynsky, Andriy Tyahni-bok (Oleh Tyahnibok's brother), Dmytro Yarosh, Vladimir Ma-malyga and Olexandr Muzychko. They were. He became the head of Emir Djokhar Dudaev's personal guard.A few months after his election, on May 6, 1995, Leonid Kuchma, the second president of the new Ukraine, traveled to Munich to meet Steva Stetsko and the NBA team. He could thus benefit from the discreet support of the United States to liberalize the country.The Anti-Bolshevik Bloc of Nations (ABN), which remained headquartered in Munich at the CIA, opened offices in Kiev.In 1994, NBA chairwoman and widow of Nazi Prime Minister Yaroslav Stetsko, Slava Stetsko, stood in the parliamentary elections. She was elected (although she did not have Ukrainian nationality), then re-elected in 1998 and in 2002. Dean of the Verkhovna Rada, she chaired the opening sessions of the session on March 19, 1998 and May 14 2002. On these occasions, she gave speeches to the applause of her peers (but without the presence of the Communist deputies who left the room). She praised Stepan Bandera and Yaroslav Stetsko and concluded with their rallying cry, "Glory to Ukraine! » She died at the age of 82, on March 12, 2003, in Munich.During his presidency, Leonid Kuchma privatized everything he could. The, deprives Ukrainians of their sovereignty and blurs the lines.In 2000, the journalist Georgiy Gongadze, who had gone to fight in Georgia with Banderites and then investigated the corruption of President Kushma and his entourage, disappeared.It was then that the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada leaked tapes of a conversation between President Kuchma and his chief of staff and interior minister about how to silence Georgiy Gongadze. The end of the Kushma presidency was pathetic.At the end of 2000, the US ambassador Lev E. Dobriansky (the leader of the Banderites in the USA) organized a bipartisan conference in Washington on US-Ukraine bilateral relations. 70 speeches were made and 12 working groups were held. The Republican delegation was led by Straussian Paul Wolfowitz and the Democratic delegation by Zbignew Brzezinki.Wolfowitz spoke first. After praising the liquidation of nuclear weapons,. Above all, he emphasized that Russia was still an imperialist power, as shown by the war in Chechnya in which the Banderites participated. It was therefore necessary to support them against Russia.Brzezinski, on the other hand, compared Ukraine to Russia, finding it more democratic and less corrupt. He pleaded at length for Ukraine to be considered not as a post-Soviet state, but as a European one, and to be allowed to join the closed club of the European Union.The inevitable had been pronounced: the Banderite allies of the Cold War were now recognized as allies of the United States in the unipolar world under construction.The presidential succession was not to change the balance between the clans. Kushma (Dnipropetrovsk clan) eventually fell back on the candidacy of his Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovych (Donestk clan). The election was favourable to him, but provoked a fierce protest maintained by the Kiev clan (supported by the National Endowment for Democracy - NED [ 3 ]). The election was cancelled. In the second vote, Viktor Yushchenko won. This is what is known as the "Orange Revolution".However,On May 8, 2007, in Ternopol, on the initiative of the CIA, the Banderites of the Ukrainian People's Self-Defense and the Islamists created an anti-Russian "Anti-Imperialist Front" under the joint chairmanship of Dmytro Yarosh and the Emir of Itchkeria, Dokka Umarov. Organizations from Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine and Russia participated, including the Islamist separatists from Crimea, Adygea, Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachaevo-Cherkessia, Ossetia, Chechnya. Dokka Umarov, who was unable to go there due to international sanctions, had his contribution read out. Alfred Rosenberg's Ministry of the East and Stepan Bandera's ABN were revived in another form under the shelter of the Ukrainian state.The division of the Kiev clan benefited the election of Viktor Yanukovych in 2010. He replaced the clan system with his family, which he placed in the top positions of the state. It became more important to maintain good relations with a relative than to represent a particular oligarch. Gradually, all political and economic life was controlled by President Yanukovych through his political party, the Party of Regions. Five oligarchs were excluded from the system. They would ally with the Straussians and the Banderites to regain power.However, during this period, the propaganda continued and the. But President Viktor Yanukovych refused to promulgate it. Furious, the banderists attacked the procession of Red Army veterans, beating up old men. Two years later, the cities of Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk abolished the Victory Ceremonies and banned all demonstrations of joy. President Viktor Yushchenko, shortly before the end of his mandate, elevated Stepan Bandera to the dignity of "Hero of the Nation".When the Communist Party was astonished that a Jew was financing neo-Nazis, the Jewish Committee of Ukraine replied that he was relaying a new version of the anti-Semitic claim that it was the Jews who brought the Bolsheviks to power and that it was the Jews who started the Second World War.[Accompanying videos can be seen here During the Dignity Revolution (2014) the mysterious leader of the Right Sector (Pravy Sector), Dmitryo Yarosh, is introduced to the crowd, Maidan Square, Kyiv. As we can see, the Ukrainians give him a warm welcome and take up his slogans. The sequence ends with the rallying cry of the banderists: "Glory to Ukraine! ("Slava Ukraine!"). While the Dignity Revolution is not over yet, the Banderists organize a torchlight march in Kyiv in honor of the criminal against humanity Stepan Bandera. It is no longer a small group.The Revolution of Dignity in 2014 was organized by the Straussian Victoria Nuland with the help of battle-hardened Banderites. These events are known to all, I will not return to them. This time it was an oligarch, Petro Poroshenko, who became president. The official posts were squatted by the Banderites. A third of the ministers were from Slovoda or the Ukrainian People's Self-Defense Militia. Andriy Parubiy became secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and Dmytro Yarosh his deputy. Immediately the new regime banned the Russian language even though more than 40% of the population spoke it at home.Refusing this return of history, Crimea voted for independence and joined the Russian Federation, while the Donbass oblasts (Donetsk and Lugnask) declared themselves autonomous.Ukrainian President Petro. He intends to cut access to public services to his compatriots in Donbass as long as they stand up to him.In March 2014, the Ukrainian National Assembly and the Ukrainian People's Self-Defense militia changed their names to the Right Sector under the leadership of Dmytro Yarosh and Andriy Biletskiy.In April 2015, the Verkhovna Rada declared members of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) "independence fighters." The law was enacted, in December 2018, by President Prorchenko.No one was overly concerned when, this is what we came into the world for: to destroy Moscow. To destroy not only the Muscovites on our land, but this black hole of European security which must be wiped off the world map,"On October 24, 2016, President Poroshenko changed the crest of the secret service. It is now an owl holding a sword directed against Russia with the motto "The wise will rule over the stars".The Jewish oligarch and sponsor of the Banderites, Ihor Kolomoyskyi, launched the humorist Volodymyr Zelensky into politics. He broadcast his television series Servant of the People, then organized a political party for him and finally presented him to the presidential election.Giving a course in political communication, Alexej Arystowitsch, President Zelenski's strategic communication adviser, asks "How to cheat? Who can define the principles?", then noting that the answers do not come, he declares:" We must say exactly the opposite. If you are strong, show that you are weak. If you are close, show that you are far. If you are far away, show that you are close. It is necessary to do the opposite of the real situation. Note that this is not a trivial question. How to cheat exactly? What direction to choose to cheat in order to cheat correctly and successfully. Deceiving, to put it scientifically"His program consists of six points:Ukrainians who appreciated the crusade of this young artist against corruption, are seduced by his European dream and do not understand what his admiration for Nato means, elected him with 73% of the vote on April 21, 2019.In March 2021, the city of Ternopol, and then the Lviv oblast renamed their stadiums in honor of General Roman Shukhevych (the father of the founder of the Ukrainian People's Self-Defense Militia) and Stepan Bandera., Dmitryo Yarosh became an advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armies, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.