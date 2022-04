The Satanic Temple is suing an elementary school in Pennsylvania after officials refused to allow the organisation to run a 'Satan Club' for children as young as six.KTUL reports that The Satanic Temple has filed suit against Northern Elementary School in York, alleging that the school isand discriminating against the Satanists because it sanctions some after school clubs but not the Temple.The report adds that the school suggested dropping the word 'Satan' from the club might improve the chances of it being sanctioned by officials.Residents expressed concern about the attempts by the Temple to get the Satan Club up and running in local schools.Is it surprising that parents are unwilling to trust the greasy-haired one-eyed Satanist guy with their six year olds?The creepy one-eyed dude is asking people to believe that The Satanic Temple doesn't really believe in and worship Satan.Sure seems like you do fella:As we previously reported , Parents in Illinois were shocked to discover that Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline approved the Satan Club.