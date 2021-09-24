Society's Child
WTH is this? Tucker Carlson reveals 'Satanism' powerpoint slide presented to army to promote vaccination
Summit News
Tue, 21 Sep 2021 00:00 UTC
Host Tucker Carlson revealed a bizarre powerpoint slide Monday that was presented to U.S. Army service members in an effort to get them on board with mandatory COVID vaccinations. The slide sardonically asks "how many children have been sacrificed to Satan for the vaccine?" before claiming only three people have died from side effects, and then listing the 'tenets of Satanism' taken straight from the 'temple of Satanism' website.
The Army admitted that the slide was shown to service members, but claims that it wasn't approved by leadership, according to Carlson, who labeled the military vaccine mandate a "takeover of the US military."
What the hell is this?
"So here you have the U.S. Army doing PR for Satanism," Carlson noted, adding "The rest of the presentation is less shocking but utterly shoddy and dishonest."
He continued, "For example, it falsely claims that only three people have died from taking the COVID vaccine. Reports collected by the Biden administration indicate that number is actually in the thousands."
Carlson went on to note how even elite Navy SEALS are being subject to mandates. He added "To be clear, in case you're wondering if this is in response to some kind of crisis: We don't believe a single Navy SEAL has died of COVID. These are some of the healthiest people in the world, the Olympic athletes of the military. Many of them have had the virus and recovered, meaning they have more natural immunity than the vaccine could ever provide."
"And yet, as of tonight, we're hearing that hundreds of Navy SEALs face being fired imminently for refusing to take the shot," Carlson further noted.
He continued, "Keep in mind there are only about 2,500 active-duty Navy SEALs, each of whom costs at least a half-million dollars to the U.S. government to train. Imagine the effect on our country's military readiness. It's horrifying. If you love the country, you would not do this. You would also not disable our hospitals by forcing our nurses to resign because they don't want to take the shot."
As we have previously noted, there has been significant resistance to vaccine mandates among military service members.
Carlson's full monologue is below:
