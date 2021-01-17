The Aryan Nations Years

West Monroe Correction Center

Pastor Morris L. Gulett

2301 N. 7th. St.

West Monroe, Louisiana 71291



FROM THE DESK

OF PASTOR MORRIS L. GULETT

Thursday May 12, 2005



I am certain by now that you have all heard that Brother Scott Thornton and myself are in federal custody charged with Conspiracy to commit Armed Bank Robbery. There are a few other charges revolving around weapons violations as well. But the charges all stem from an alleged bank robbery conspiracy.



Let me say that this entire debacle was an FBI set up from the very beginning. There would be no alleged crimes, were it not for an FBI informant / agent provocateur, one Joshua Caleb Sutter, a now former member of the Church of the Sons of YHVH / Legion of Saints. There are many of you out there that know Joshua Sutter. Let me say that I do not wish any retaliation whatsoever perpetrated towards Joshua. Even though, while he was at one time, just a little over two years ago, the target of an informant / provocateur in much the same way that he and ZOG targeted Brother Thornton and myself. Even though that while he was serving his two year prison sentence that stemmed from that set-up, I stayed in nearly constant contact with him, accepted his phone calls from prison and even sent him money to put on his books to buy whatever goodies he could. Even though during the two years he was away I kept him and his family in my daily prayers, asking the Father to strengthen him and to bring him through his incarceration unharmed and safely home to those who love him. Even though once he was released and sent home I then sent him money again so that he may at least have something in his pocket to get him started in life anew. Even though once home, I invited him to my home, sat him at my dinner table and allowed him to be served a home cooked meal by the hands of my loving mother. Even though after that meal I gave him my easy chair to relax in while I took a less comfortable seat. Even though my mother sits at home betrayed and heart broken while her son faces charges in federal court that stem from the rigorous efforts of this now turned federal informant, ex-Christian Brother/Patriot . . . .



Brother Thornton's family are equally heartbroken.



So my wishes for Joshua Sutter is that he be left alone. YHVH the Father knows how to call the righteous to repentance and reserve the wicked for judgement. Joshua will not go uncounted.

The Rural People's Party and North Korean Study Group

William A. White (Bill White) and Allegations of COINTELPRO

the motorcycle club was

invented and led by the FBI

as a way to snare drug addicts and petty criminals and frame them as terrorists.

Satanism, Pedophilia, Psychological Manipulation and Atomwaffen Division

"brainwashing...at least how it works for the cult followers. Genuine Sinister Adherents work with us differently, as you are an example I need not to explain. But it is usually subtle. They slowly become a cell in the organism known as the Tempel ov Blood. Some are immediately pulled in, usually by the charisma of a Czar or myself. As you know, people are selfish, so they will not give essence without something in return. We DO give them a return flow of Blood, the Blood of Choronozon. Or in special cases, if we like an individual, they are given a taste of our own Blood-Essence. A case of this is shown in the MSS Azanigin (an internal ToB publication distributed only to limited, approved members of their Satanic temple). The Czar fed the young boy his blood before he went to the nuthouse. The Czar, The Blood Mistress, and myself are described in some detail in part one. Czar is the smoker, I obviously am the Master of the Tempel, and the woman petting the cat is the Blood- Mistress. We always put them through experiences that "imprint" the ToB into their minds. We may offer them the fleshy pleasure of a demonic woman, we may put them through harsh ordeals, we alter their state of consciousness etc. Each act that puts them in an ecstatic or altered state they associate with the ToB, thus the ToB is eventually their God. This Tempel is in many ways a social programming experiment. while we do create fanatics, we must make the "fake" adherents entries look as if it is obviously their will and good for them to serve the ToB. It has to be subtle. In the later stages it becomes more overt and at that point is too late for them to change. They become so alienated from humanity that, well, haha, if they tried to go back they will still cause so much disruption. Saturn descends...This is good for now, In blood, Bl KB ToB."

Their stated goal is to push their victims to engage in murder, rape, and other forms of violence in order to sow chaos.