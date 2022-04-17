Puppet Masters
We can't let them get away with this power grab - Dr.Tess Lawrie
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 19:12 UTC
As you may know, the WHO is proposing a global pandemic agreement that would give it undemocratic rights over every participating nation and its citizens. Put simply, in the event of a 'pandemic', the WHO's constitution would replace every country's constitution. Whether your country's elected government would agree or not, the WHO could impose lockdowns, testing regimes, enforce medical interventions, dictate all public health practice, and much more.
Over the course of this pandemic, the WHO has withheld safe and established older medicines, ignored the experiences of frontline doctors, disregarded evidence from low, middle and high-income countries, and taken no heed of the values and preferences of people affected by their recommendations. It has apparently ignored the huge numbers of adverse reactions on its own database and has failed to issue warnings about the gene-based vaccines. It has also advertised that the mRNA vaccines are as safe as normal vaccines - and this is simply not the case.
Many of us are extremely concerned that the WHO now intends to take full control over every member nation via this pandemic treaty. The World Council for Health wrote a response to this a while back and has been watching developments closely.
Well, this week the WHO pulled a fast one on the world.
On Sunday, it launched a 'public participation process' and invited video and written submissions. They gave two days to make video submissions, and written submissions must be received by 5pm CEST today. That's just five days for the world's citizens to have their voices heard.
The World Council for Health acted fast and applied to do a two-minute video submission. The Council's Law and Activism Committee prepared a strong submission (many thanks to them for that) and this morning, I joined the hearing to say our piece.
There were 48 people on the call at the time I tuned in. Sixteen of them were WHO staff. Others were from UNAIDS, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the UN Environment Programme, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Here's some of what I heard (and my comments on each):
· Calls for 'human security centric' not just 'health security centric'. Apparently, they don't just want to control your body but every aspect of your life.
· Fast approval of emergency diagnostics - and unified regulatory registration for diagnostics. In other words, more control.
· Equitable access to vaccines and 'a mechanism to hold violators accountable'. So if a nation concludes a vaccine is not safe - as has happened in this last pandemic - the WHO would have the power to override that and jab their population anyway.
· Vaccines should be developed within 100 days. This is absurd. Safe drugs take ten years to be adequately tested and declared safe. There are more than 3.5 million people on the WHO database who have been harmed by Covid vaccines and this may be the tip of the iceberg.
Then it was my turn.
I told them that the World Council for Health does not believe a pandemic treaty is necessary and would not benefit the people of our world. I shared sixteen recommendations which included the need for transparency, a return to open debate and dialogue, respect of our inalienable human rights and civil liberties and the sovereignty of all people and nations. I called for the right to choose and refuse treatments, or medical interventions, including access to repurposed medications. I also called for a rejection of mass experimentation and social engineering, and discrimination based on medical status or choice. And, I enjoined the WHO to promote restoration for harms from medical interventions.
I said our piece, knowing that I speak for all of us - all of you.
Will it make a difference? Honestly, I don't know. Over the last two days the WHO will have had fewer than 100 video presentations, perhaps as few as 70. Most are asking for more measures, not fewer.
This is what we are up against. This is what we must fight. If you're feeling despondent or worried after reading this, I understand. I felt that way too. But we have to remember our power, and we have to use that power as much as we can. Let me give you an example.
Three days ago, the World Council for Health did what the WHO should have done and spread the word as much as it could. We put together a guide to making a written submission and invited everyone to use it to have their say.
Well, last night so many people were on our #stopthetreaty campaign webpage, the website crashed. We've increased our server capacity now - so if you're reading this in time and haven't yet done so, take a look at the guide and make a submission before the 5pm CEST deadline.
You have a right to be heard. Speak up. Represent yourself, your family, and your loved ones. If you miss the deadline, it doesn't matter - there are so many other ways you can push back. Spread the word - tell everyone you know, alert your government representatives. And please, consider supporting the World Council for Health with a regular donation. Manned primarily by volunteers, it exists for you, to represent your interests in the face of compromised public organisations. Help us to help all of us - and spread the word that we are here, doing what we can to create a better way.