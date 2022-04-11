© Reuters



Bavaria outlines consequences of Russian gas ban

Minister-President Markus Söder said that

Germany already "stood on the brink of social and economic overload," with "galloping inflation" in evidence even before the military conflict

The European Union's foreign ministers have not agreed on a ban on Russian oil and natural gas imports, Head Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday, adding that discussions on the issue will continue. The energy ban was expected to be part of the latest EU sanctions package against Moscow."We discussed, first of all, how to ensure the effectiveness of the existing sanctions in order to avoid gaps in their implementation. But we also discussed new steps we can take, including sanctions against oil and gas," Borrell said. "We have not made decisions regarding such sanctions, we agreed to continue the discussion."While the European Union agreed numerous sanctions against Moscow, member states have been at loggerheads over banning Russian energy imports. That's because many EU countries are heavily dependent on Russian energy. Thus, Hungary has placed a veto on a total ban of Russian gas imports, saying it was the only option, as the country is landlocked and wouldn't be able to directly receive liquefied gas from the US.Borell stressed the importance of EU countries becoming less reliant on Russian energy, arguing that buying gas from Moscow is "financing the war."He did, however, admit thatNevertheless, the EU's foreign policy chief insists that the bloc must reduce its reliance on energy from Russia as quickly as possible, andIn an interview with The Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ) newspaper published on Sunday,According to Söder, "if we now stop gas from Russia overnight, then we will experience mass unemployment, social decline and democratic upheaval." He advised the powers that be in Berlin to "act with foresight and not in a mad rush."The minister-president called instead for more weapons deliveries to Kiev. Söder criticized the German government for having been "too bureaucratic" as well as its failure to obtain enough military equipment. The Bavarian politician said that he wanted Germany to "deliver the best weapons and to catch up with our NATO partners."Söder admitted that while Germany was striving to become independent from Russian energy, the country could simply not afford to phase out gas in the short term, like in the case of oil and coal.Apart fromWhen asked whether that would mean the use of fracking technology, which the reporter described as "hazardous to the environment and human health - and that is banned in Germany," the Bavarian leader called for an unbiased examination of "what is acceptable and sensible." He proceeded to argue that "bans could be lifted," adding that it was German elected officials' "constitutional duty to consider all options in such exceptional times of crisis."However, in the Bavarian politician's eyes,Söder took issue with the current economy minister, Robert Habeck's assessment that it was unsafe to keep the old reactors running in their present condition, claiming that from what he had heard from experts in the field the continued operation of those nuclear facilities posed no threat."If we want to painlessly make the German economy independent from Russian energy, then we sadly need nuclear power for a while as a bridge," Söder insisted.The Bavarian politician stressed that in addition to the said alternative sources of energy, yet more emphasis was currently being placed on "solar, water but also on wind" power.