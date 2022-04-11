"We discussed, first of all, how to ensure the effectiveness of the existing sanctions in order to avoid gaps in their implementation. But we also discussed new steps we can take, including sanctions against oil and gas," Borrell said. "We have not made decisions regarding such sanctions, we agreed to continue the discussion."
Comment: Meaning that Russia will continue to supply both Europe and the US with gas and oil whilst they continue to suppy and sacrifice Ukraine for their proxy-war on Russia.
While the European Union agreed numerous sanctions against Moscow, member states have been at loggerheads over banning Russian energy imports. That's because many EU countries are heavily dependent on Russian energy. Thus, Hungary has placed a veto on a total ban of Russian gas imports, saying it was the only option, as the country is landlocked and wouldn't be able to directly receive liquefied gas from the US.
Comment: And Hungary's Orban, that just won the election by a majority, doesn't intend to paticipate in the West's suicidal attempts to isolate Russia.
Borell stressed the importance of EU countries becoming less reliant on Russian energy, arguing that buying gas from Moscow is "financing the war."
Comment: Perhaps it is, but so is the EU and the US: No more German weapons for Ukraine, but Berlin is 'constantly coordinating' with Kiev to facilitate purchases directly from manufacturers
He did, however, admit that it's impossible to cut a 55% dependence on Russian gas overnight, referring to the situation in Germany, which has already warned of a looming "collapse" of its economy.
Comment: One would think they'd have experts that could have foreseen such an eventuality?
Nevertheless, the EU's foreign policy chief insists that the bloc must reduce its reliance on energy from Russia as quickly as possible, and proposes to start with oil, as it is easier to replace and there is more of it. Moscow currently supplies around 40% of all the gas used by EU nations and provides around a third of their oil needs.
Comment: It may be that the US is attempting to stockpile for just this reason, because it's imports of Russian crude increased by 43% in the last week.
Bavaria outlines consequences of Russian gas ban
Germany would face "mass unemployment, social decline and democratic upheaval" should it stop buying Russian gas overnight, Bavaria's top official has warned.
In an interview with The Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ) newspaper published on Sunday, Minister-President Markus Söder said that Germany already "stood on the brink of social and economic overload," with "galloping inflation" in evidence even before the military conflict in Ukraine broke out. The politician cited "energy and food prices" which were already a "true burden for many families," calling for the middle class to be saved from being sucked into an "undertow of decline."
According to Söder, "if we now stop gas from Russia overnight, then we will experience mass unemployment, social decline and democratic upheaval." He advised the powers that be in Berlin to "act with foresight and not in a mad rush."
Comment: It's a bit late for foresight now, the US & its allies have shown their hand and Russia is letting them suffer the consequences of their actions. That said, it wouldn't and doesn't benefit Moscow to have an unstable and desperate Europe either.
The minister-president called instead for more weapons deliveries to Kiev. Söder criticized the German government for having been "too bureaucratic" as well as its failure to obtain enough military equipment. The Bavarian politician said that he wanted Germany to "deliver the best weapons and to catch up with our NATO partners."
Söder admitted that while Germany was striving to become independent from Russian energy, the country could simply not afford to phase out gas in the short term, like in the case of oil and coal.
Apart from US liquefied natural gas, which, according to the official, "is of course more expensive than the Russian gas," Söder also named the development of oil and gas deposits in Germany and across Europe as one of the viable substitutes.
When asked whether that would mean the use of fracking technology, which the reporter described as "hazardous to the environment and human health - and that is banned in Germany," the Bavarian leader called for an unbiased examination of "what is acceptable and sensible." He proceeded to argue that "bans could be lifted," adding that it was German elected officials' "constitutional duty to consider all options in such exceptional times of crisis."
"The Americans have made themselves completely independent from the Middle East through fracking," Söder noted.
However, in the Bavarian politician's eyes, letting Germany's nuclear power plants run longer than initially intended would be "much more important" in this respect. He criticized the German government's decision to decommission the three remaining nuclear power plants by the end of last year, describing it as an "ideological mistake."
Söder took issue with the current economy minister, Robert Habeck's assessment that it was unsafe to keep the old reactors running in their present condition, claiming that from what he had heard from experts in the field the continued operation of those nuclear facilities posed no threat.
"If we want to painlessly make the German economy independent from Russian energy, then we sadly need nuclear power for a while as a bridge," Söder insisted.
The Bavarian politician stressed that in addition to the said alternative sources of energy, yet more emphasis was currently being placed on "solar, water but also on wind" power.
