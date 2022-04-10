NewsReal on Facebook

Show Notes

The endless stream of provocations continues in Ukraine, where Western media focuses its attention on each latest atrocity allegedly committed by Russian forces, and Western politicians respond by promising to deliver more weapons into the war zone that Ukraine has no chance of winning. Last week was 'Russia' butchering civilians in Bucha, this week was 'Russia' bombing Kramatorsk train station... What provocation will next week bring?This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall analyse the latest developments in Ukraine, sans Western ideology, and connect the latest global events in these turbulent times, particularly the ouster of Pakistan's popular prime minister Imran Khan and the role he claims the US government played in it.01:43:40— 71.2 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.