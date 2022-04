Hard times ahead

As the war in Ukraine rages on, fears for global food security are growing. Even from the relative stability of Belgium, consumers are already feeling the effects. Now, it's producers who are sounding the alarm.According to Fevia , the Federation of the Belgian Food Industry, up to 40% of food producers in Belgium are planning to temporarily halt or reduce their business.AroundThis has had a profound impact on the global supply chain. There are even fears that supplyThe trade federation surveyed 700 of its corporate members to understand how they were dealing with the supply chain impacts of the war in Ukraine. The results are worrying., or will have to do so in the near future. Products may even begin to taste slightly different. The Belgian government has allowed producers to use substitutes for ingredients that are short supply.For example,Belgian consumers may also have noticed that they are also getting less for their money. Producers are struggling to pass on their costs and are therefore reducing the total amount of the food they produce.This is known asthan usual, but at the same price. Packs of Doritos brand crisps have become significantly lighter since the start of the war. Across all the Lays brands, around 5 crisps have disappeared from each bag Although the prognosis for the food industry is bleak, this wasn't always the case. In 2021, the sector bounced back. The Belgian food industry drove economic growth, with a total turnover of €61.4 billion. The sector provided almost 100,000 jobs to Belgians.While the industry began to recover from the effects of the pandemic, one thing that has not improved is the sector's profitability. High supply costs from the Covid-19 pandemic have been replaced with even higher costs from the war in Ukraine.explained Anthony Botelberge, President of Fevia."At the beginning of the year, it seemed that we would finally be able to extinguish these flames, but the war in Ukraine has, unfortunately, fanned the fire again. If we cannot pass on these costs, it will no longer be profitable to continue production," the industry expert warned.Fevia states thatIn these extremely difficult circumstances, we can only get through this together," Botelberge said.Fevia assures that this will not come at the expense of food safety.