The Biden administration announced Friday that it will be terminating the Title 42 border policy at the end of May. "After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that anis no longer necessary," the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in a statement.Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich tweeted Friday afternoon:"NEW: CDC announces Title 42 to be terminated May 23. 'Following a public health determination, the CDC Director is terminating the Order ... The implementation of the termination of the Order will be on May 23 2022.'"The order was implemented under the Trump administration during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's become one of the central border policies in place as America continues to contend with a surge of illegal immigrants at the United States border with Mexico."Today is the product of years of advocacy from both inside and outside Congress. I'm thrilled to see the Biden Administration do the right and moral thing by ending this extremely harmful, xenophobic, and shortsighted policy that disproportionately impacted Black and Brown migrants," Jayapal said.The Biden administration is reportedly taking actions and creating a so-called "war room" to prepare for an even more severe surge of migrants at the border.