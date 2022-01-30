© Unknown



Tensions rose again Friday between Border Patrol leadership and agents over President Joe Biden's policies on illegal immigration and protecting the U.S.-Mexico border, according to video obtained by the Washington Examiner.Two days after leaked audio revealed a heated exchange between Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector of Arizona, the"We don't give up. We stay focused. We continue to do the job and the mission we all signed up for. We all raised our hand," Ortiz said.Among the group of agents in attendance, people could be heard getting restless, saying, "It's kind of hard to say that," with another retorting "to defend the Constitution.""It's not hard to say that," Ortiz fired back, raising his voice. "It may be hard for you to say it, but I've been doing this for 31 years. It's not hard for me to say it. Every day, I wake up, and I'm committed to this organization, and I'm committed to each one of y'all," he continued, talking over someone in the crowd.Ortiz said the agents were getting too focused on the policies and politics of the administration rather than the mission of getting drugs and criminals out of the country."You're getting bogged down in the policies and the politics," an increasingly frustrated Ortiz said.One person claimed they can't even say "illegal aliens," to which Ortiz spat back that heSomeone in the crowd said:Ortiz insisted that the agents are still doing good work every day by making arrests and getting rid of drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.A final heated moment in the nearly four-minute video, in which someone lamented a "lack of results," was quickly defused when another shouted a question that led to a wave of laughter and applause in the room.The Washington Examiner reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on the video.Ortiz and Mayorkas spent a good chunk of this week traveling and talking to Border Patrol agents along the U.S.-Mexico border. A DHS spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday that the purpose of the secretary's trip was to hear about the experiences of agents and their needs.on Wednesday when agents vented about what they conveyed to be a lack of effective actions to help them handle an influx of illegal immigrants at the border.Mayorkas said he knows the Biden administration's policies "are not particularly popular with U.S. Customs and Border Protection," the DHS subagency under which Border Patrol is the law enforcement arm, but that it was "the reality.""Let's see what we can do within that framework," Mayorkas added, referring to Biden's policies. "I don't expect people to hold back."