Baden-Württemberg Minister of Agriculture and Consumer Protection Peter Hauk hasin response to Moscow's military assault on Ukraine.Hauk supported the response to Russia's actions despite the impact it could have on his country's own citizens, who are already struggling with soaring energy prices that make it challenging for them to heat their homes.Hauk said, referencing the toll Russia has inflicted on Ukraine.The comments from the politician, who is a member of the Christian Democratic Union party, elicited a strong response from the German Tenants' Association, which retorted thator those working from home.Although the association conceded that Europe needed to reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels, it warned that lowering the room temperature and relying instead on wearing more clothingStuttgart state chairman Rolf Gassmann said.The association went on to remind Gassmann that, with regard to rented accommodation,and to install proper ventilation to prevent moisture buildup and mold infestation.The European Union is to phase out its reliance on oil and gas from Russia by 2030, beginning by reducing its demand for Russian gas by two-thirds this year. The region "cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.