Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said Thursday it has received strike notice from the union representing its engineers, conductors and other train employees.The move is the latest escalation in a labour dispute at the Calgary-based railway that could result in a potential nation-wide work stoppage as early as 1 a.m. EST on Sunday.CP Rail indicated Wednesday night that it had issued a 72-hour notice to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference of its plan to lock out almost 3,000 employees on Sunday, if the union and the company are unable to come to a negotiated settlement or agree to binding arbitration.But Canadian business organizations are calling on Ottawa to prevent a potential work stoppage at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., whichRoughly 45 industry groups said Thursday that any disruption would hinder Canada's freight capacity andand the Russian invasion of Ukraine."Any disruption, throughout the broader Canadian economy," the groups said in a statement.and harm our reputation as a reliable partner in international trade."The groups behind the statement included the Retail Council of Canada, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters and the Business Council of Canada.Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Wednesday night that Ottawa is "monitoring the situation closely" and wants both parties to consider making compromises to reach a deal that is fair for workers and the employer.But the industry groups want the government to go further.the groups said.One of the groups that was part of the statement, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, added that it's important for the government to ensure both parties remain at the negotiation table and service remain uninterrupted because it is already a challenging time for businesses.The organization, which represents at least 110,000 small businesses, estimates, with retail, manufacturing, and construction businesses being the hardest hit sectors., CFIB said."The work stoppage will cause additional burdens on many of these businesses and put their future and the livelihood of their employees at a greater risk," said Jasmin Guenette, vice-president of national affairs.Canada's agriculture industry has also expressed concern about a potential work stoppage at CP.said Keith Currie, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, in a news release.