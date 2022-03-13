© South Front

NewsReal on Facebook

Joe Quinn on Facebook

Niall Bradley on Twitter

By effectively instituting a black-out in the West on information coming from Russia, the Anglo-American party to this recently expanded 'civil war' in Ukraine is dominating all communications about what is taking place there.'Free' from the burden of having to research and provide actual documentation and evidence from or about Ukraine, Western media has resorted to outright fiction in order to 'shape the perception' that the Russian military is failing to achieve what it set out to do - and worse, is 'wantonly slaughtering civilians'.This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall expose the latest war lies to assess the actual situation, discuss the 'war psychosis' that has gripped the West, and point to the real risk of this war spreading in Europe and further afield.02:05:39— 86.3 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.