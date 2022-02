© CBS



Nearly 224,000 high-traffic US bridges - roughly a third of all such structures in the country - either need to be replaced or require major repairs, according to a new report. It saysThe report , published on Wednesday by transport infrastructure advocacy group American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA), analyzes recently released figures from the US Department of Transportation's (DoT) 2021 National Bridge Inventory database. The group estimates that"If placed end-to-end, these bridges would stretch over 6,100 miles - long enough to crisscross the country from Los Angeles to Portland, Maine and back again," ARTBA Chief Economist Alison Premo Black noted. She told Axios thatn, according to Reuters.Axios said.Noting the "unprecedented" expansion of cities, Kevan Stone, from the National Association of County Engineers, told the outlet that "the infrastructure was never designed to handle the amount of traffic that these structures are expected to deal with every day."The ARTBA report warned that some 78,800 bridges needed to be replaced and noted that it would take 30 years to repair all the "structurally deficient" bridges at the current rate of progress. In a statement, the group's CEO Dave Bauer blamed the slow progress on "the political divide" around Biden's infrastructure bills.Last month, the DoT announced that bridge repairs over the next five years would cost $26.5 billion.