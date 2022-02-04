Society's Child
Moscow is world's best city for quality of life & infrastructure development - UN survey
Sputnik
Thu, 03 Feb 2022 20:30 UTC
Russia's capital, Moscow, has been recognised as the world's best city in terms of quality of life and infrastructure development, according to a report based on the UN-Habitat City Prosperity Index. Together with Singapore and Toronto, Canada, Moscow has been included in the world's top three most prosperous cities. The top ten also include Sydney, London, Paris, Madrid, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York.
In terms of the quality of life and infrastructure development, Moscow has been ranked the world's best city.
published on 2 February, offers an analysis of the 29 selected cities which "represent all continents and a diversity of social, economic, cultural and urban realities": Bangkok, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Beijing, Hong Kong, Delhi, Jakarta, Lagos, Lima, London, Madrid, Mexico, Moscow, Nairobi, New York, Osaka, Paris, Riyadh, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, Toronto, Ho Chi Minh City, Shanghai and Wuhan.
The UN-Habitat City Prosperity Index (CPI) is used to measure the overall achievements in a city in six categories related to how cities create and distribute the socio-economic benefits of prosperity: productivity, infrastructure development, quality of life, equity and social inclusion, environmental sustainability, urban governance, and legislation.
Reader Comments
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping have issued a joint statement on international relations entering a new era.
The declaration, signed today in a meeting between the leaders of the two countries, was published on the official website of the Kremlin.
Putin and Xi appealed to all states, asking for greater dialogue and mutual trust, and the defense of an international system based on the centrality of the UN.
It is stressed that both countries will resist interference from outside forces under any pretext in the internal affairs of sovereign countries.
"Russia and China oppose the actions of external forces to undermine security and stability in the common adjacent regions, they intend to resist the interference of external forces under any pretext in the internal affairs of sovereign countries, they oppose" color revolutions " and will increase cooperation in the areas mentioned above , "
Furthermore, Putin and Xi expressed their position that they see the goal of some states and coalitions as an attempt to obtain military advantages at the expense of other states.
"The parties oppose the further expansion of NATO, call on the North Atlantic Alliance to abandon the ideological approaches of the Cold War era and to respect the sovereignty, security and interests of other countries,"
At the same time, the Chinese side has declared its understanding and support for the proposals put forward by Russia, the United States and NATO on the formation of legally binding long-term security guarantees in Europe.
Both sides expressed serious concern over the creation of the new AUKUS association by the three countries: the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia .
Putin and Xi call on the nuclear powers to abandon the Cold War mentality and reduce the role of nuclear weapons in politics.
Washington has been urged to abandon plans to deploy intermediate and short-range ground missiles in both the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.
Russia and China have opposed the politics of force, harassment, unilateral sanctions and the extraterritorial enforcement of jurisdiction.
The statement also notes that "Russian-Chinese interstate relations of a new kind are superior to the political-military alliances of the Cold War " and are not directed against third countries.
"The friendship between the two states has no borders, there are no forbidden zones in cooperation, the strengthening of bilateral strategic cooperation is not directed against third countries, it is not affected by the change of the international environment and by the situational changes in third countries" , the published document emphasizes.
Comment: Rather symbolically, over in the US: Bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before Biden's scheduled speech several miles away on 're-building American infrastructure'
And there are numerous reasons why a great many citizens in the West, that aren't blinded by establishment propaganda, see life in Russia in an increasingly favourable light: