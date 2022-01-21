© State Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow



'The Conservative Views We Hold Are An Optimistic Conservatism'

"All powers, if they want to be great, must have a set of ideas leading forward. When these ideas were lost, great powers ceased to be great or simply disintegrated. This happened to Rome. This happened in the 17th century to Spain. This happened to the Soviet Union when we lost the communist idea that led us. It was false, but it was there. This happened to the great European powers, which got tired and abandoned their ideas in favor of a pan-European one that pushed them forward for some time. But it has run [out] of steam now, too. And they have started to crumble." — Karaganov, MEMRI.[4]

"It goes without saying that everything — in both communism and liberal democracy — should be modern [i.e., against tradition]: thinking, family, school, literature, and philosophy. If a thing, a quality, an attitude, an idea is not modern, it should be modernized or will end up in the dustbin of history (an unforgettable expression having as much relevance for the communist ideology as for the liberal democratic). This was a reason why the former communists... so quickly found allies in liberal democracy, where the struggle for progress animates practically every aspect of individual and collective activities... Both systems generate — at least in their official ideological interpretations — a sense of liberation from the old bonds [i.e., history] ... Both want the past eradicated altogether or at least made powerless as an object of relativizing or derision. Communism, as a system that started history anew, had to be, in essence and in practice, against memory... There are no better illustrations of how politically imposed amnesia helps in the molding of the new man than the twentieth-century anti-utopias [described in] 1984 and Brave New World. The lessons of Orwell and Huxley were, unfortunately, quickly forgotten. In my country [Poland] at the very moment when communism fell and the liberal-democratic order was emerging, memory again became one of the main enemies. The apostles of the new order lost no time in denouncing it as a harmful burden hampering striving for modernity."[6]

'Beware Of Going Where The Bolsheviks Once Planned To Go'

Conclusion

*Anna Mahjar Barducci is Director of the MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project.

'It Is Necessary To Fight For Real Values'

'The Pandemic... Has Become A Divisive Rather Than A Unifying Factor'

'Where Are The Humanitarian Fundamentals Of Western Political Thought?'

'Values Are... A Unique Product Of Cultural And Historical Development Of Any Nation'

'We Will Be Guided By A Healthy Conservatism'

'We Are Searching For Answers To The Most Urgent Challenges Of Our Time'

Notes: