© RIA / Alexander Kryazhev

A poll published in late December showed that more Russians are fearful of vaccine requirements than of Covid-19 itself

Officials say the proposed legislation is not suited to the current coronavirus situation.Russian lawmakers have postponed consideration of a bill that would introduce a nationwide system of QR-code vaccine passes, saying that the law needs to be adapted to deal with the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.Tatyana Golikova, the deputy prime minister for social policy, labor, health and pension provision, told journalists on Friday that government officials, together with leaders of ruling party United Russia, had decided the proposed legislation would need to be adjusted before it could be considered further. Originally, the law aimed to consolidate policies across different local governments, many of which require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, clubs, and mass events.The legislation was brought to the lower house of parliament on November 12.In mid-December, lawmakers approved the bill on a first reading. Given the recent postponement, it is unclear when the second reading will take place.A number of regions across the country have already introduced measures similar to those considered by the national parliament.Leaders including President Vladimir Putin have encouraged people to get vaccinated.At the time the bill was drafted, Covid-19 cases and deaths in Russia were at an all-time high, but they have been declining since. However, Putin has warned that the country is likely to see another wave soon due to the spread of the Omicron variant.