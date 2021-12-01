© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn



A draft of the plan showed that residents of Austria who refuse vaccination would face fines up to €3,600, or four months imprisonment

Russia has ruled out the possibility of slapping fines on people who refuse vaccination against Covid-19, despite regions across the country passing directives requiring elderly and vulnerable citizens to sign up for jabs.Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday,On Monday, local media in Austria reported that the country was considering implementing mandatory vaccination beginning in February 2022.if they failed to pay. People who repeatedly refused orders to get vaccinated could be fined up to €7,200.Russia registered record numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths in November. Although domestic-made vaccines have been available since last year,. The government has encouraged people to get vaccinated, and the Ministry of Health has warned that those who have been immunized make up only 0.03% of serious Covid-19 cases.Speaking to RBK business daily on Wednesday, Timofey Nestik, a researcher at the Institute of Psychology in the Russian Academy of Sciences, hit out at a scheme to give anti-vaccine activists tours of hospital wards. According to him, the tours, a number of which have already been carried out as part of a media opportunity, were ineffective because they only brought attention to the anti-vaxxers' beliefs.Nestik recommended that Moscow guarantee people won't get sick from the vaccine, and use the media to share positive and encouraging stories about vaccination. The scientist added that Covid-19 is not going away, and that the conversation should