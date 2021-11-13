© RIA / Valery Melnikov

Speaking to reporters, Tatyana Golikova stressed the need for Russians to get vaccinated as the country looks to achieve herd immunity. Her comments came just a day after Russia's Covid-19 Operational HQ revealed that it is preparing to make a QR code confirming vaccination compulsory for long-distance public transport and entering cafes and shops.Russia has set a target of vaccinating 80% of all adults, but, according to RIA Novosti, only 34.5% are fully inoculated. The number of people getting jabbed has been increasing in recent weeks, however."The coronavirus vaccination certificate should become as important a document in the lives of our citizens as a passport," she said. "And the news from the regions about daily vaccination records is very encouraging.", with health officials also requiring those with chronic diseases to be inoculated by December 15.According to the official numbers, 1,235 Russians died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.