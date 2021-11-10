© AFP / NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA

One of Russia's top lawmakers has said that Moscow could sign off on a nationwide coronavirus vaccine mandate to slash the pandemic's rising death toll, but only if the plans were first voted through by the country's parliament.Klishas' comments come hours after one of the country's leading scientists backed mandatory immunization. Alexander Gintsburg, who led the team that developed Russia's pioneering Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, used an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta to state that it was "impossible to get rid of Covid-19 without vaccination."On Tuesday, officials in Russian's second city, St. Petersburg, signed a decree requiring all over-60s and people with chronic conditions to receive their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within the next month. The country has seen a sharp spike in mortality in recent weeks, with a record number of deaths - 1,239 in total - recorded in the past 24 hours alone.