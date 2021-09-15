© RIA / Alexey Maishev



As the Russian authorities look to clamp down on people selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates, a new survey has revealed that nearly one in three Russians (32%) have absolutely no problem with those who have bought one.In Russia, some employers are now demanding that their workers be vaccinated, leading to some of those opposed to inoculation looking for other methods to keep their job.In late July, Russia's digital regulator Roskomnadzor reported that the authorities have removed almost 1.2 thousand websites and Internet pages selling fake documents since the start of the year.In the same month, Moscow police revealed that they had initiated the first criminal case for the purchase of a fake QR-code detailing vaccination against Covid-19. It was bought for 9,000 rubles ($123).