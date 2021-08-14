Society's Child
Father-son tourists arrested for entering Hawaii with fake vaccination cards
ZeroHedge
Fri, 13 Aug 2021 17:30 UTC
Going into the late summer and early fall, we are sure to hear many more stories like the following out this week: "Two tourists who traveled to Hawaii over the weekend have been arrested after authorities said the two men violated the state's coronavirus restrictions by falsifying vaccine cards."
The pair of travelers from California, identified by the Hawaii Attorney General's office as father and son 57-year old Norbert Chung and 19-year old Trevor Chung, were detained at Honolulu's main airport on Sunday.
Authorities were reportedly tipped off by someone identified as a concerned "community member" ahead of their arrival. They appeared to be trying to get around Hawaii's mandatory 10-day quarantine requirement for entry into the state for the unvaccinated.
The AG's office indicated they face a maximum punishment of up to a year in prison and $5,000 in fines each for the fake vaccination cards. Further the AG said it plans to "investigate and prosecute those who cheat the Safe Travels program, which was established to keep our islands safe."
Apparently the incident was a big enough deal for the Hawaii's Democrat Governor David Ige to address the matter at a Tuesday press conference announcing the arrests. He vowed that any fraudulent activity regarding COVID-19 documentation or attempts to illegally get around mandates would result in prosecution "to the fullest extent of the law."
Local and national media used the occasion to "shame" the tourists while issuing a "warning" to others...
Last week The Wall Street Journal documented multiple instances of fake vaccination cards and their proliferation on the internet, based largely on the relatively easy to forge initial CDC vaccination cards. "In the U.S., fake vaccination cards purportedly issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have appeared for sale on sites such as Amazon, eBay and Etsy," the report detailed.
These fakes are apparently now starting to show up at airports and border crossings in increasing numbers. And likely most have yet to be caught, given there's not necessarily a uniform 'proof of vaccine' as yet.
Comment: See also:
- Europol warns gangs are selling fake COVID certificates for air travel
- Thousands of Israelis return to normal life with forged 'Green Passes' as vaccine refuseniks are otherwise barred from venues
- FBI promises to hunt down anyone who lies about taking COVID Vax as vaccine passports loom
..
babies, incubators, floor, cold, Adam bin Lanza, Fainstain, AIPAC orgy,..
or,
"He's got him some snappy duds" [Link]