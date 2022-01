© AP Photo/Joan Mateu



GOP congressman blasted for drawing parallels between health policies in Nazi Germany and Washington, DC.Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) took aim at Covid vaccine card mandates in Washington, DC with a Nazi Germany comparison, only to find numerous critics blasting the message, including the Auschwitz Memorial Museum.Davidson tweeted in response to a message from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who reminded residents of the US capital that the city will require proof of Covid vaccination for people 12 and up, and photo IDs for those 18 and older, beginning on Saturday. Masking in public is also mandatory."Let's recall that the Nazis dehumanized Jewish people before segregating them, segregated them before imprisoning them, imprisoned them before enslaving them, and enslaved them before massacring them," Davidson wrote in a followup tweet Many Democrats also expressed outrage over Davidson's comparison and demanded an apology.In a March interview, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-North Carolina) said that the idea of introducing vaccine passports "smack of 1940s Nazi Germany," while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) found herself embroiled in major controversy in June, over repeatedly drawing parallels between US policies and Nazi practices. After pressure from her own party, Greene apologized and visited the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.However, she later doubled down on the comparison, using the the term "vaccine Nazis" when opposing Covid mandates during a November interview."I'm sorry. I know I'm using the word 'Nazi' and everybody gets mad when I say it, but that's exactly what [mandates] are," she said.