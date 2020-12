© Reuters / Brendan McDermid



its rollout is rapidly turning into a PR nightmare, with fainting nurses and allergic reactions being shared online

Tech entrepreneur-turned-political-candidate Andrew Yang has suggested the use of digital vaccination certificates to speed the reopening of society - a suggestion his followers swatted down with copious Nazi references.they can download to their phone" on Twitter on Friday, reasoning that it was "tough to have mass gatherings like concerts or ballgames" without such intrusive technology.Several such apps are already in the works, including, which several international airline bodies have championed as key to resuming 'normal' travel. Individual countries have also considered adopting "health passports" for residents who receive a Covid-19 vaccine.Social media users weren't having the idea, however. "Yeah,," one user deadpanned Some sarcastically went along with Yang's suggestion, playing it out to its (il)logical conclusion.one commenter pointed out , referencing Yang's exploratory campaign for Mayor of New York City....whileEven many who favored such an app argued it would just prevent the already-hesitant from getting a Covid-19 vaccine.While the US - as well as the UK and several other countries - approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine earlier this month,- and not just makes infection less severe - and it's not publicized how long its effects are supposed to last.While most countries have stressed they do not plan to make the jab mandatory, various health policy officials have hinted it will be a requirement to travel, attend public events, or even work outside the home. US corona czar Anthony Fauci and Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates have long floated the idea of vaccine certificates as a prerequisite for opening up society, while the media establishment has dismissed all privacy and health concerns as conspiracy theories.