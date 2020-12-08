"There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic... You do not vaccinate people who aren't at risk from a disease. You also don't set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn't been extensively tested on human subjects." Dr. Mike Yeadon PhD, Pfizer's former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory Disease

"What we know about coronavirus from 30 years of experience is that a coronavirus vaccine has a unique peculiarity, which is any attempt at making the vaccine has resulted in the creation of a class of antibodies that actually make vaccinated people sicker when they ultimately suffer exposure to the wild virus." Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"Yet, in holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite."

"According to LifeSiteNews, a Catholic publication, the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association is charging UNICEF and WHO with sterilizing millions of girls and women under cover of an anti-tetanus vaccination program sponsored by the Kenyan government...



... all six samples tested positive for the HCG antigen. The HCG antigen is used in anti-fertility vaccines, but was found present in tetanus vaccines targeted to young girls and women of childbearing age. Dr. Ngare, spokesman for the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association, stated in a bulletin released November 4:



"This proved right our worst fears; that this WHO campaign is not about eradicating neonatal tetanus but a well-coordinated forceful population control mass sterilization exercise using a proven fertility regulating vaccine. This evidence was presented to the Ministry of Health before the third round of immunization but was ignored."

("Mass Sterilization": Kenyan Doctors Find Anti-fertility Agent in UN Tetanus Vaccine?", Global Research)

"We are not convinced that the government has taken adequate responsibility to ensure that Tetanus Toxoid vaccine (TT) laced with Beta human chorionic gonadotropin (b-HCG) sub unit is not being used by the sponsoring development partners. This has previously been used by the same partners in Philippines, Nicaragua and Mexico to vaccinate women against future pregnancy. Beta HCG sub unit is a hormone necessary for pregnancy.



When injected as a vaccine to a non-pregnant woman, this Beta HCG sub unit combined with tetanus toxoid develops antibodies against tetanus and HCG so that if a woman's egg becomes fertilized, her own natural HCG will be destroyed rendering her permanently infertile. In this situation tetanus vaccination has been used as a birth control method." ("Mass Sterilization": Kenyan Doctors Find Anti-fertility Agent in UN Tetanus Vaccine?)

Unfortunately, the media is owned lock, stock and barrel by the same people who create crises to advance their own self-serving agenda

"Forty years ago, scientists from 50 nations converged on Geneva to discuss what was then called the "CO2-climate problem."...Now, four decades later, a larger group of scientists is sounding another, much more urgent alarm. More than 11,000 experts from around the world are calling for a critical addition to the main strategy of dumping fossil fuels for renewable energy: there needs to be far fewer humans on the planet...



"We declare, with more than 11,000 scientist signatories from around the world, clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency," the scientists wrote in a stark warning published Tuesday...



When absorbed in sequence, the charts lay out a devastating trend for planetary health. From meat consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and ice loss to sea-level rise and extreme weather events, they lay out a grim portrait of 40 years of squandered opportunities. The scientists make specific calls for policymakers to quickly implement systemic change to energy, food, and economic policies. But they go one step further, into the politically fraught territory of population control. It "must be stabilized — and, ideally, gradually reduced — within a framework that ensures social integrity," they write. (""Earth Needs Fewer People, Scientists Say", Bloomberg)

"Beyond simply sounding the alarm louder than in the past, the letter also offers immediate steps to be taken in six key areas to slow climate change and its impacts.... The steps represent a fairly drastic re-ordering of global society and its underpinning systems, starting with the phasing out of fossil fuels, replacing large-scale land clearing with reforestation efforts, stabilizing global population and greatly reducing the amount of meat and animal products we consume...." ("Over 11,000 Scientists Declare Climate Emergency", Forbes)

"Scientists have a moral obligation to clearly warn humanity of any catastrophic threat and to "tell it like it is." On the basis of this obligation and the graphical indicators presented below, we declare, with more than 11,000 scientist signatories from around the world, clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency.



Still increasing by roughly 80 million people per year, or more than 200,000 per day (figure 1a-b), the world population must be stabilized — and, ideally, gradually reduced — within a framework that ensures social integrity. There are proven and effective policies that strengthen human rights while lowering fertility rates and lessening the impacts of population growth on GHG emissions and biodiversity loss. These policies make family-planning services available to all people, remove barriers to their access and achieve full gender equity...." ("World Scientists' Warning of a Climate Emergency", Oxford Academic)

THE VACCINE- The Culmination of 8 months of Relentless Disinformation and Hysteria

"the United Kingdom became the first country Wednesday to formally approve the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine...The first inoculations are set to be rolled out next week...The vaccine has been authorized far more quickly than any other in history, its lightning development outpacing the 15 to 20 years it usually takes to develop these types of medicines." ("U.K. becomes first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine", NBC News)

More from NBC: "In the U.S., both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have submitted applications to the FDA for an emergency use authorization..BioNTech CEO Uğur Şahin told NBC News' Richard Engel that he was "confident that an authorization in the U.S. could also happen within the next two weeks."..



Meanwhile, the World Health Organization told Reuters that it had received data from the companies and was reviewing it for "possible listing for emergency use" — meaning it could be rolled out quicker in developing countries." (NBC News)

"Viruses don't do waves... I have repeatedly asked to see the trove of scientific papers used to predict a 'second wave' and to build a model to compute its likely size and timing. They have never been forthcoming. It's almost as if there is no such foundational literature... There have been no examples of multiple waves since and the most recent novel coronavirus with any real spread (SARS) performed one wave each in each geographical region affected. Why a model with a 'second wave' in it was even built, I cannot guess. ...



Despite the absence of any evidence for a 'second wave' - and the evidence of absence of waves for this class of respiratory virus - there was an across-the-board, multi-media platform campaign designed to plant the idea of a 'second wave' in the minds of everyone. This ran continually for many weeks. It was successful: a poll of GPs showed almost 86% of them stated that they expected a 'second wave' this winter.



As research for this piece, I sought the earliest mention of a 'second wave'. Profs Heneghan and Jefferson, on Apr 30th, noted that we were being warned to expect a 'second wave' and that the PM had, on Apr 27th, warned of a 'second wave'. The Professors cautioned anyone making confident predictions of a 'second' and 'third wave' that the historical record doesn't provide support so to do.



I looked for mentions by the BBC of a 'second wave'.. On Mar 3rd and 6th, there is mention of a single SARS-CoV-2 wave with most (95%) of the impact early on. What looks to be the final document, Mar 29th, still just refers to one wave. This is what history and immunology teaches....



Despite this bothersome oddity about a 'second wave' and almost as if there was a plan for one, the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing infrastructure in the UK began to be reshaped....the Portuguese high court determined two weeks ago that this PCR test is not a reliable way to determine the health status or infectiousness of citizens.... With the scientific validity of this test under severe challenges, I believe it must immediately be withdrawn from use." ("The PCR False Positive Pseudo-Epidemic", Lockdown Skeptics)

Yeadon: "How we can square these claims of tens of thousands of daily "cases" and an unprecedented 'second wave' of deaths with the unfeasible quantity of testing using a technique considered by bench experts difficult to perform reliably even on a small scale?"

"A "case" is a positive PCR test. No symptoms are involved. A "COVID-19 admission" to a hospital is a person testing positive by PCR before, on entry or at any time during a hospital stay, no matter the reason for the admission or the symptoms the patient is presenting. A "COVID-19 death" is any death within 28 days of a positive PCR test."

"The pandemic was over by June and herd immunity was the main force which turned the pandemic and pressed it into retreat. In the autumn, the claimed "cases" are an artefact of a deranged testing system.... While there is some COVID-19 along the lines of the "secondary ripple" ...it has occurred primarily in regions, cities and districts that were less hard hit in the spring. Real COVID-19 is self-limiting and may already have peaked in some Northern towns. It will not return in force...



That's it. All the rest is a PCR false positive pseudo-epidemic. The cure, of course, as it has been in the past when PCR has replaced the pandemic itself as the menace in the land, is to stop PCR mass testing." ("The PCR False Positive Pseudo-Epidemic" Dr Mike Yeadon, Lockdown Skeptics)

"From mid-March to mid-September, U.S. total deaths have reached 1.7 million, of which 200,000, or 12% of total deaths, are COVID-19-related....



After retrieving data on the CDC website, Briand compiled a graph representing percentages of total deaths per age category from early February to early September, which includes the period from before COVID-19 was detected in the U.S. to after infection rates soared.



Surprisingly, the deaths of older people stayed the same before and after COVID-19. Since COVID-19 mainly affects the elderly, experts expected an increase in the percentage of deaths in older age groups. However, this increase is not seen from the CDC data. In fact, the percentages of deaths among all age groups remain relatively the same.



"The reason we have a higher number of reported COVID-19 deaths among older individuals than younger individuals is simply because every day in the U.S. older individuals die in higher numbers than younger individuals," Briand said.



Briand also noted that 50,000 to 70,000 deaths are seen both before and after COVID-19, indicating that this number of deaths was normal long before COVID-19 emerged. Therefore, according to Briand, not only has COVID-19 had no effect on the percentage of deaths of older people, but it has also not increased the total number of deaths.



These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people's assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.



..."All of this points to no evidence that COVID-19 created any excess deaths. Total death numbers are not above normal death numbers. We found no evidence to the contrary," Briand concluded." ("A closer look at U.S. deaths due to COVID-19", JB Wells News)

Who lied about Trump-Russia for 3 years nonstop. Who aggressively censored any information on Hunter Biden's massive influence peddling operation. Who covered up any information related to last month's stolen presidential election.

"There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic.... You do not vaccinate people who aren't at risk from a disease. You also don't set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn't been extensively tested on human subjects......



Since it is demonstrable that "around 30% of the population had prior immunity," and if one includes some young children who are "resistant," 40%, and while considering that the infection rate is "somewhere [in] the mid-20s to low-30s per cent," this means that around 65 to 72% of the population currently has immunity to COVID-19.



And considering the reality of herd immunity, when susceptibility to a virus falls this low, at around 28 to 35%, "that population can no longer support an expanding outbreak of disease," and thus the virus "wanes and disappears... The pandemic is effectively over and can easily be handled by a properly functioning NHS (National Health Service). Accordingly, the country should immediately be permitted to get back to normal life." ("Former Pfizer VP: 'No need for vaccines,' 'the pandemic is effectively over", LifeSite News)

"The formation of so-called "non-neutralizing antibodies" can lead to an exaggerated immune reaction, especially when the test person is confronted with the real, "wild" virus after vaccination."



- The vaccinations are expected to produce antibodies against spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2. However, spike proteins also contain syncytin-homologous proteins, which are essential for the formation of the placenta in mammals such as humans. It must be ruled out that a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 could trigger an immune reaction against syncytin-1, as it may otherwise result in infertility of indefinite duration in vaccinated women.



- The mRNA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech contain polyethylene glycol (PEG). 70% of people develop antibodies against this substance. This means that many people can develop allergic, potentially fatal reactions to the vaccination.



- The much too short duration of the study does not allow a realistic estimation of the late effects. As in the narcolepsy cases after the swine flu vaccination, millions of healthy people would be exposed to an unacceptable risk if an emergency approval were to be granted and the possibility of observing the late effects of the vaccination were to follow." ("That Was Quick", Lockdown Skeptics)

The new messenger RNA vaccines could make recipients more susceptible to serious illness or death. Spike proteins can "trigger an immune reaction" that will "result in infertility." (Once again, Population control) The new vaccines contain polyethylene glycol (PEG) which can be "potentially fatal." The trials were not long enough to determine whether the vaccines are safe or not. FDA approval does not mean "safe". Quite the contrary. The FDA is "captured" in the same way the FAA is captured. (Think: Boeing 737 Max)