Investigation opened into giant Macron-Hitler billboard comparing France's Covid policy to Nazi regime
Tue, 20 Jul 2021 17:17 UTC
A billboard seen on the outskirts of Toulon and La Seyne-sur-Mer, displaying an image of French President Emmanuel Macron dressed in a Nazi uniform and sporting Adolf Hitler's trademark toothbrush moustache, has caught the attention of the city's prosecutor, according to local media reports.
A report in France Bleu on Tuesday morning stated that the Toulon prosecutor's office had now opened an investigation into the defamatory posters displayed in the Var department.
The investigation has been entrusted to the departmental security of the Toulon police force and targets the owner of these signs, who initiated the display. According to reports, last week one of the two posters simply displayed the word 'Honte', meaning 'Shame'.
The billboard also features the letters LREM - an abbreviation for Macron's La Republique En Marche party - squeezed into a white circle, replacing the swastika, on the infamous red background adopted by the German Nazi party.
Responding to the news on Twitter, one person called on the culprits not to be sent to jail but to be forced to copy Hitler's famous 'Mein Kampf' in all languages with a quill pen.
France's leader has experienced a substantial backlash since enforcing mandatory vaccines for certain groups, including health workers, and introducing vaccine passports for entry to leisure and cultural venues. According to a poll by public opinion agency IFOP for Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) newspaper, Macron's approval went down by 13 points among people aged 18-24, although support grew among retirees.
On Saturday, as many as 114,000 people rallied across France to protest what they believe is an unjust intrusion into their private lives. Protesters chanted "Liberty!" and demanded that Macron resign.
A similar reaction has been seen in the UK following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to mandate vaccinations for people entering crowded venues from September. 'Nazi Germany' has been trending on UK Twitter on Tuesday, as has the hashtag 'arrest Boris Johnson'.
Comment: Ah, the French citizenry. Calling it as they see it . . . .
"We have entered a fourth wave of the virus," government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Monday. Though the daily number of new cases remains around four times lower than in April, Attal said that the rate of increase is picking up.
"We are starting from the bottom but this wave can go up very quickly and it can go up very high," he said, noting that the current incidence rate of 86 cases per 100,000 people represents an increase of 125% over last week.
Attal spoke after France's Council of Ministers voted to adopt a bill extending the country's health pass and implementing mandatory vaccination for certain workers, for example those in the healthcare sector. The health pass, which records vaccination status or a recent negative test result, is currently needed to enter leisure venues with more than 60 people, and will be necessary from next month to enter bars and restaurants or travel on trains.
The measures, announced last week by President Emmanuel Macron, have proven unpopular. Protesters took to the streets of French cities last week to decry the "vaccine passports," with rioting and arson breaking out at some locations.
In his address last week announcing these measures, Macron said that if inoculation rates do not pick up, he will "ask the question of compulsory vaccination for all French people."
