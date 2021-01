List critics

France is to compile a list of people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, to monitor side-effects and keep track of the roll-out - but critics claim this will also identify those who have not had the vaccine.The list received approval from data freedom agency, la Commission nationale de l'informatique et des libertés (CNIL), this week on December 29.Called the "SI Vaccin Covid" or "SI" (for "système d'information"), the list will be managed by health authorities la Direction générale de la santé and the Assurance maladie, and begin from January 4.France's vaccination roll-out began on December 29.Dr Alain Fischer, the coordinator of France's vaccination campaign and dubbed "Mr Vaccine" in the government, told news service RTL: "[The objective] is to make it possible for patients and healthcare workers to raise the alert if any unwanted side-effects are observed."A decree in le Journal Officiel said that the list will allow "the roll-out, monitoring, and continued focus of our vaccination campaign against Covid-19".The list is also expected to allow healthcare authorities to monitor the speed and cost of the vaccination campaign, and to check if vaccination sites have enough vaccines and syringes to continue. It will also monitor how much each doctor is being paid per vaccination-related appointment.It is also intended to allow epidemiologists to have access to good data and statistics to study patient effects, and any unintended side-effects. Healthcare agencies the Assurance maladie and the Agence de sécurité du médicament (ANSM) will also have access to the data.Other healthcare professionals will also have access, but only once it has been anonymised.The data will be protected, the CNIL said, "by medical secrecy, and will only be seen by trained personnel, under professional secrecy".Yet, some critics have said that the compilation ofNews source Economie Matin pointed out that while your name can be removed from the list if you refuse to have the vaccination, it cannot later be removed if you do in fact have it. This is, it said, because monitoring the impact of the vaccination on patients is seen as in the public interest, and that everyone having the vaccination must be identifiable, in case of future issues.Economie Matin continues to say that once the vaccination programme has been completed,But health authorities have denied claims that the list is intended for this purpose.Dr Fischer said that the decision to compile a list of people who have had the vaccine is a deliberate choice to raise people's trust in the campaign, in contrast to Spain, which is compiling its own list of people who have not had the vaccine.Thomas Dautieu, director of conformity at CNIL, told FranceInfo : "The whole point of having checks that CNIL will carry out is to reassure the population that the data will only be used for the management and monitoring of the vaccination campaign itself."