© Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



Police in Italy have arrested a nurse on suspicion of "simulating" administering a Covid-19 inoculation as part of an illegal network to provide anti-vaccine bribers with sought-after 'green passes.'According to a statement from the Ancona police, a major investigation,, helped to "discover a corruptive system that allowed those who did not want to get vaccinated to obtain the certificates anyway."Out of 50 people who "now have to answer for the crimes of corruption, wrong ideology and embezzlement,"Investigators said that a bribed. Footage of the alleged incident was released by police, who said the actions led to the waste of "significant public resources" and compromised the effectiveness of the national 'green certificates' policy.New 'super green pass' restrictions came into force in Italy on January 10. According to the latest rules,The move was prompted by an increase in coronavirus infections and is due to remain in effect until March 31, 2022.