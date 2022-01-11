© Reuters



, but given the opportunity it seems that many might choose to do so. Recent polls indicate that Italy's technocrat prime minister,, basks in stellar approval ratings of about 65%. As honeymoon periods go, this one has justified the "Super Mario" hype that accompanied Mr Draghi's installation.The explanation for his success lies in the unaccustomed sense of stability and calm thathas delivered. Since taking office, following the mid-Covid implosion of a centre-left coalition government, Mr Draghi has presided with authority over, whose officials see the prime minister as a safe pair of hands, and Italy's handling of the pandemic on Mr Draghi's watch has been assured.In comparison to France, where far-right demagoguery is setting the tone in the presidential race, or Britain, where the public has been scandalised by the behaviour in Boris Johnson's Downing Street, Italian politics has distinguished itself in 2021 by being reassuringly, unusually dull.One way or another, however, this novel interlude is coming to an end.- Mr Mattarella having come to the end of his seven-year term. Silvio Berlusconi, at the age of 85, is angling for the largely ceremonial job, but Mr Draghi has emerged as the clear favourite and seems interested.For that reason, many on the centre-left want the prime minister to stay where he is for as long as possible.So should Mr Draghi stay as PM or go to become president? The febrile speculation surrounding this question suggests that Italy, and in particular the centre-left, has become unhealthily Draghi-dependent. The Covid emergency - coinciding with a chaotic parliament in which two unstable coalitions fell apart - justifiedHis banking career and international reputation have lent Italy a new respectability in the financial markets and greater influence within the EU. There is also little doubt that the advent of a new, aggressively nationalist, rightwing government would be disastrous for Italy's fledgling recovery and its new status in Brussels.But Mr Draghi, however accomplished and formidable an operator, should not be viewed as the primary bulwark against such a possibility.The polarisation that has characterised the country's politics over the past decade, leading to the rise of blowhard rightwing figures such as Matteo Salvini and the Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni, can only ultimately be resolved via the ballot box. The centre-left Democratic party did well in local elections during the autumn, profiting from alliances with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement. For a proper revival of the Italian left, it now needs to find a way to build on those successes, extending its reach beyond the urban professionals who form the bedrock of its support., after a successful pause for which Mr Draghi deserves much credit,