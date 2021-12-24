The raid by doctors No vax

Assembly suspended and postponed

About forty doctors broke into the Pineta palace hotel, effectively interrupting the assembly of the Order of Doctors of Rome. Once inside, with their masks strictly lowered, they shouted at the speakersSeveral words addressed to them by the No Vax doctorsand also "Ignorant, ignorant!", as well as "Mafiosi". In the end, the militants opposed to the vaccine managed to interrupt the meeting of the doctors of the capital. To try to calm the minds, the police also had to intervene. The aggression comes just at a time whenIn the face of the brawl, the President, dr. Antonio Magi, prevented it from running smoothly and therefore postponed it to a later date.About forty health workers broke in protesting and interrupting the meeting of white coats, which was taking place at the Villa Palace hotel in Rome., which is done to hospitals following a report by the ASL. During the attack, in addition to words, shoves also flew. One of the No Vax doctors, a fifty-year-old Roman who works in the San Camillo-Forlanini hospital who was present at the Order's assembly in Rome, explained: "In the Order of Doctors there are professionals who do not pay the annual fee, but instead we hurry to suspend doctors who are not vaccinated. For not being vaccinated,The protesters. The police were forced to intervene. In a note from the Omceo we read that: "This morning in the capital the assembly of the provincial order of Rome of surgeons and dentists, which should have approved the budget for 2022, was interrupted. About forty doctors expressed their support. dissent accusing the Omceo council of 'not having suspended those who were in arrears and instead of having suspended doctors who did not get vaccinated. This instrumental attitude of a minority in fact prevented the normal course of the meeting. Protesters intimidatingly boycotted the works and started shouting 'Shame, shame'. The situation degenerated, the president was effectively prevented from speaking and so were the other doctors who had signed up to speak.and the assembly was therefore interrupted ".