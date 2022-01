Andrew is in need of the funds to pay his team of lawyers as they battle the accusations made by Epstein victim Virginia Guiffre.Prince Andrew is selling his luxury Swiss Chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, to cover mounting legal bills in the sexual assault case filed by Virginia Guiffre in New York City.Andrew bought Chalet Helora, in the Swiss resort of Verbier, with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for an estimated $23 million in 2014. Late last year, it was discovered that he was selling the property.This week, his legal team implied that Prince Andrew could try to settle out of court with Guiffre to avoid the case going to trial.Insiders have claimed that Giuffre will not agree to an out-of-court settlement.During Tuesday's hearing, Prince Andrew's lawyers argued the 2009 agreement signed by Epstein and Giuffre protects the Duke of York and should result in a dismissal of the charges against him.Mitchell Epner, a US former federal prosecutor, said the case would not be dismissed following the court hearing led by Judge Kaplan and insisted that the Prince must settle, default, or go to court.