Scotland Yard has abandoned its review of sex abuse allegations surrounding Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, it was revealed tonight.After its officers reportedly spoke with accuser Virginia Roberts, the force has decided to take no further action over her allegation that she was trafficked to London as a 17-year-old and forced to have sex with Andrew.Scotland Yard has also decided to take no further action over claims that billionaire financier Epstein groomed and abused other young women in Britain.The Duke of York, 61, is facing a civil lawsuit in the US after Miss Roberts accused him of 'rape in the first degree', and said she was abused by him in London after a visit to Tramp nightclub in Mayfair.After the civil lawsuit was filed in New York, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said she had asked her officers to review the claim, adding: 'No one is above the law.'But a Met spokesman said last night: 'As a matter of procedure, MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action.'The decision by the Met to remove the prospect of further action against Prince Andrew comes as:The document referred to is the civil lawsuit filed by Miss Roberts in a New York court on August 9, in which she accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17.The lawsuit specifically mentions being forced to have sex with him at socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's townhouse in Mayfair.The force refused to confirm or deny reports that its officers had spoken to Miss Roberts, 38, who lives in Australia and is known by her married name, Giuffre. It was unclear if a formal statement was taken.Scotland Yard said it 'continues to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein'.In her civil lawsuit, Miss Roberts also claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew at Epstein's mansion in New York and on Little St James, his private island in the Caribbean.She alleges she was 'trafficked' to London in March 2001, where she was photographed next to Andrew in Maxwell's house.Andrew has insisted he has 'no recollection' of meeting Miss Roberts and has repeatedly denied her account of events.He told a 2019 Newsnight interview he was at a Pizza Express restaurant in Woking, Surrey, on the day they supposedly went dancing and had sex.He has hired a team of well-known US lawyers to fight Miss Roberts' civil claim in New York, where a preliminary hearing is due to be held next month.Miss Roberts has also alleged she has suffered 'significant emotional and psychological distress and harm' because of her alleged abuse and is claiming damages which could run into millions of pounds if her case succeeds.Maxwell is to face a criminal trial next month accused of procuring and trafficking underage girls for Epstein. She denies the allegations.Andrew stepped back from public life after the disastrous Newsnight interview over his relationship with convicted paedophile Epstein, 66, who was found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial on trafficking charges in 2019.It comes as the duke's siblings have reportedly agreed at a secret summit in January that he should never be allowed to return to royal duties, or any public role.Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward have agreed there is 'no way back' for Andrew, according to The Sun on Sunday newspaper.A source told The Sunday Times: 'William is no fan of Uncle Andrew.'Another source told the newspaper: 'There is no way in the world he's ever coming back, the family will never let it happen.'William, Charles and the Queen held separate talks when Andrew stepped back from his royal duties, following his Newsnight interview over Miss Roberts' allegations.He has kept a low profile since that interview, although he did speak to television cameras outside All Saints Chapel, Windsor Lodge, after the death of Prince Philip in April.