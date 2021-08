The duke denies all allegations, having previously said he has "no recollection" of ever meeting his accuser Virginia Giuffre. He says there are "a number of things that are wrong" about her account.The Metropolitan Police commissioner has said "no one is above the law" when asked about allegations of sexual assault against Prince Andrew.Dame Cressida Dick said a review into the case is under way but no investigation is taking place.Ms Giuffre says she was a victim of financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein Dame Cressida said on Thursday: "The position there is that we've had more than one allegation that is connected with Mr Epstein and we have reviewed those, assessed those and we have not opened an investigation."She explained that the police force asks "is there evidence of a crime, is this the right jurisdiction for this to be dealt with and is the person against whom the crime is alleged still alive?"Ms Giuffre's lawyer, David Boies, told Sky News on Monday the duke will have to answer questions.In a BBC Newsnight interview in 2019, Prince Andrew said he had never had sex with Ms Giuffre , saying: "I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened."The duke said he had "no recollection" of ever meeting her and that there were "a number of things that are wrong" about her account.