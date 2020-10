© PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE



Prince Andrew is accused of attended a topless photo shoot with a teen sex trafficking victim and seven or eight Russian women at Jeffrey Epstein's Virgin Islands hideaway, in a bombshell new book.The Duke of York also faces allegations that he was given oral sex by accuser Virginia Giuffre in front of a six foot lesbian oil painting of the then-teen and under the watch of Ghislaine Maxwell, the book claims.The new allegations are made in The Spider - an in-depth investigation into Epstein Maxwell and those caught up in their " web" by Barry Levine, published tomorrow.A year earlier, shortly after Virginia 's infamous night with the Duke of York in London where she accuses him of having sex with her at Maxwell's home, she was allegedly "summoned" to New York by Epstein to meet the royal again, according to the book.Maxwell allegedly placed Virginia on Andrew's knee alongside another accuser Johanna Sjoberg, a college student who worked as Maxwell's assistant."This time their sexual encounter took place in Epstein's massage room and in the presence of Ghislaine Maxwell," the book claims.A number of Special Operations 14 - the armed squad that protects the royal family, DSS agents (Diplomatic Security Special agents) and plain clothes members of the NYPD accompanied the prince to Epstein's New York mansion, the book claims.Virginia apparently had to treat Epstein like he was a four-year-old child, washing behind his ears, between his toes and even dressing him.During Virginia's first encounter with Epstein , Maxwell, currently in prison on sex trafficking charges, reportedly ordered Virginia, then 16, to straddle Epstein.The depraved predator then turned to her and said: " You're such a good little girl," the book claims.Maxwell is said to have admitted to a former friend that she "needed" Epstein to marry her but found it "impossible" to keep up with his sexual appetite so had to bring him young girls to take the pressure off her having sex with him all the time.Bizarrely the book also reveals how Maxwell tried to start her own branded condom company and a club for women named after the original Kit Kat club.It also examines his relationship with girlfriend Karyna Shuliak, the last person he called from jail before his death in August 2019.According to her lawyer and a source the couple were in love despite her being married to another woman until the month Epstein was arrested.In other claims, the book reveals how the disgraced financier also stalked an ex-girlfriend from high school, Kathy Suter, after becoming "fixated" on her.Bizarrely Epstein later had Suter provide a positive court testimonial for him during the Florida plea arrangement.Another time, sex-obsessed Epstein told his pal Stuart Pivar he thought he was a male nymphomaniac and he gave him books Psychopathia Sexualis and Sex and Character so he could learn more about his "ailment".A source close to the Duke told The Sun Online: "Another week, another person with a book to sell."More unsubstantiated and lurid allegations that have taken over 20 years to be remembered. We look forward to seeing the proof."Epstein was found dead in his cell at New York's MCC prison in August aged 66 awaiting trial on a slew of child sex trafficking charges.