The request, made under a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, or MLAT, is similar to a subpoena in this case for Prince Andrew's testimony.
It's a rare move to seek an interview like this through MLAT, officials say, and it's focused on making sure the investigation is as thorough as possible.
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman foreshadowed the move in March when he said he would consider legal action after Prince Andrew's representatives had closed the door to an interview.
"Contrary to Prince Andrew's very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein's co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation," Berman said, adding that his office is "considering its options."
Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.
Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, told NBC News that the office would decline to comment.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the request from U.S. prosecutors to speak with Prince Andrew. A spokesperson for U.K.'s Home Office said it could neither confirm nor deny the existence of mutual legal assistance requests.
A source close to Andrew's legal team told NBC News that legal discussions with the Department of Justice are subject to strict confidentiality rules.
"We have chosen to abide by both the letter and the spirit of these rules, which is why we have made no comment about anything related to the DOJ during the course of this year. We believe in playing straight bat," the source said.
Epstein, 66, died by suicide in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors accused the politically connected financier of preying on dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.
Comment: Suicide? It doesn't look like it. Epstein was a pawn to be removed when he became inconvenient.
- 'Deeply troubling': Jail video of Jeffrey Epstein's first suicide attempt was deleted, prosecutors reveal. Literally no one is surprised
- NYU medical professor claims Epstein's autopsy points to homicide, not suicide
- Judge on Epstein's case says it's 'unthinkable' he could die in custody 'unnoticed', demands 'full accounting'
- Barr suspends Epstein guards, reassigns warden over suicide
- Alleged ex-Mossad handler claims Maxwell and Epstein were Israeli spies who used underage sex to blackmail politicians
In a widely panned interview with the BBC in the fall, Andrew, 60, denied allegations that he had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by Epstein when she was 17 and was directed to have sexual relations with the prince. Andrew said that he had no recollection of ever having met her — despite a widely circulated photograph showing otherwise — and that he was at a pizza restaurant with his daughter on the day in 2001 that Giuffre alleges they had the sexual encounter.
Andrew also said in the interview that he let the royal family down by staying with Epstein after his 2008 conviction.
Tom Winter is a New York-based correspondent covering crime, courts, terrorism and financial fraud on the East Coast for the NBC News Investigative Unit.
What the hell will the US then do? Nada.