Society's Child
NYU medical professor claims Epstein's autopsy points to homicide, not suicide
Trending Politics
Fri, 16 Aug 2019 17:19 UTC
Siegle's comments come after the Washington Post's bombshell story came out which noted that Epstein suffered broken bones in his neck which is common in homicide victims who die from strangling. This revelation "deepen[ed] the mystery about the circumstances around his death."
"Among the bones broken in Epstein's neck was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam's apple," The Washington Post reported. "Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts and studies on the subject. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said."
"The hyoid bone in the neck being fractured and other fractures in the neck, make it more likely, and again, this is a percentage call, more likely that it was a homicide than a suicide," Siegel said.
"It can either be a suicide or a homicide still ... I am now more suspicious than ever that this could be a homicide," Siegel added. "That answer is going to come to us because if someone attacked, you see signs of the attack on the body ... It hasn't been released yet. I'm waiting to see that."
"If someone holds you down and strangles you, you see evidence on the body — bruises," Siegel continued. "The other question that has come up ... is about the suicide watch situation which is shocking to me as a physician who has dealt with severely depressed and suicidal patients."
"Six days on a suicide watch, prison officials reportedly removed it. Prison officials, guided by who? What self-respecting psychiatrist would say, 'okay, he's no longer suicidal,'" Siegel finished. "There was evidence on July 23rd that he may have done something to his neck, or someone did ... suddenly six days later he waves his hand, says he's fine, and he's put in an area where ultimately he's unobserved — because as you know, people fall asleep and they falsify records reportedly."
This shocking new revelation comes just after the bombshell report came out that the two guards on duty in the jail where Epstein was held just so happened to fall asleep while Epstein's alleged suicide took place. They then falsified the jail records to cover-up their mistakes.
"People familiar with the autopsy, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive stage of the investigation, said Sampson's office is seeking additional information on Epstein's condition in the hours before his death," The Washington Post continues. "That could include video evidence of the jail hallways, which may establish whether anyone entered Epstein's cell during the night he died; results of a toxicology screening to determine if there was any unusual substance in his body; and interviews with guards and inmates who were near his cell."
Another interesting revelation came on Wednesday when the The New York Post reported that the last thing Epstein told his lawyers was "I'll see you Sunday."
"The convicted pedophile also told his lawyers that the neck injuries he suffered in an earlier incident at the Metropolitan Correctional Center were inflicted by his hulking, ex-cop cellmate, which led the lawyers to request that he be taken off a suicide watch, according to a source familiar with Epstein's case," The New York Post notes.