On Thursday, Dr. Marc Siegle, a professor at NYU joined Fox News to discuss his thoughts on accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein sudden death. According to Siegle, Epstein's autopsy points to a homicide, not a suicide like reported by authorities."Among the bones broken in Epstein's neck was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam's apple," The Washington Post reported. "Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts and studies on the subject. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said.""The hyoid bone in the neck being fractured and other fractures in the neck, make it more likely, and again, this is a percentage call, more likely that it was a homicide than a suicide," Siegel said."It can either be a suicide or a homicide still ... I am now more suspicious than ever that this could be a homicide," Siegel added. "That answer is going to come to us because if someone attacked, you see signs of the attack on the body ... It hasn't been released yet. I'm waiting to see that.""If someone holds you down and strangles you, you see evidence on the body — bruises," Siegel continued.This shocking new revelation comes just after the bombshell report came out that the two guards on duty in the jail where Epstein was held just so happened to fall asleep while Epstein's alleged suicide took place. They then falsified the jail records to cover-up their mistakes."People familiar with the autopsy, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive stage of the investigation, said Sampson's office is seeking additional information on Epstein's condition in the hours before his death," The Washington Post continues. "That could include video evidence of the jail hallways, which may establish whether anyone entered Epstein's cell during the night he died; results of a toxicology screening to determine if there was any unusual substance in his body; and interviews with guards and inmates who were near his cell."Another interesting revelation came on Wednesday when the The New York Post reported that the last thing Epstein told his lawyers was "I'll see you Sunday."