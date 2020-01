© New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services | Handout | Reuters



jailhouse computer error

Surveillance video footage from outside the jail cell of accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein during his first reported suicide attempt in July has been inadvertently deleted, federal prosecutors revealed Thursday.A lawyer for Epstein's former cellmate said that it was "deeply troubling" to learn that the footage no longer exists. That lawyer, Bruce Barket, has been trying since July to obtain the video.The disclosure is just the latest in a series of black eyes for federal officials since Epstein's arrest in early July on charges of trafficking dozens of underage girls toat homes in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, from 2002 through 2005.The biggest of those black eyes occurred in August when Epstein, a wealthy financier who was a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, died in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, where he was being held without bond while awaiting trial. The New York City Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging.Epstein's death remains under investigation by several federal agencies, including by the Bureau of Prisons, which operates the MCC.Weeks before he died, on July 23, Epstein was found semiconscious on the floor of his cell in a special protective unit in the jail with marks on his neck. Officials have said he tried to kill himself that day.Two jail guards have been criminally charged with trying to cover up their failure to monitor him and other inmates as required in the hours before he was found dead in August.Two days after his initial suicide bid, a lawyer for Epstein's then-cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, requested footage of surveillance video from around their cell.Tartaglione, a former police officer from Westchester County, New York, who is accused of several drug-related murders, has said he saved Epstein's life during the first reported suicide attempt.The filing says that when Barket first request the video in July, a lawyer for MCC "looked up [Tartaglione's] cell number in the MCC computer system and thereafter requested that MCC staff preserve video from outside of that cell for the requested time period.""Therefore, when MCC legal counsel asked that the video outside of [Esptein's cell] be preserved, the MCC preserved video outside" the other cell, not the one containing Epstein and Tartaglione, the filing said.In a statement to CNBC on Thursday, Barket said, "The various and inconsistent accounts of what happened to that video are deeply troubling," Barket said."We are going to request a hearing to determine what exactly happened," the attorney said."The video would further corroborate the events of July 23 and we believe would have supported our client's position that he acted appropriately that evening."A spokesman for prosecutors declined to comment.Emery Nelson, a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons, told CNBC, "We decline to comment as the Epstein case is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General."