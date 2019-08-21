The revelation comes as AG William Barr warned any and all of Epstein's alleged accomplices on Monday that he would look over the "serious irregularities" in the prison's treatment of Epstein, and that Epstein's death doesn't mean his co-conspirators won't be brought to justice.
Before Epstein could be removed from suicide watch, he had to undergo several psychiatric evaluations allowing prison officials to make the move.
As has already been reported, though there are cameras on Epstein's former cell block, they don't show the inside of the cells, meaning there's likely no video of Epstein committing suicide.
Circling back to Barr, the AG said Monday that Epstein's alleged co-conspirators "should not rest easy" just because Epstein won't have his day in court.
"Let me assure you that case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein," Barr told a law enforcement group in New Orleans on Monday. "Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. Victims deserve justice and will get it."However, bringing them to justice might be harder than it seems, since nobody can seem to locate Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite and Epstein's alleged madam, who allegedly helped groom young girls to work as 'sex slaves' for Epstein and his many influential friends.
Barr added that he was "angered" by MCC's "failure" to keep Epstein safe, and mentioned certain "irregularities" that have already surfaced in his investigation - though he declined to go into further detail.
"We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation," Barr said. "We will get to the bottom of it, and there will be accountability."Barr isn't the only one who has attacked MCC over its handling of the situation: Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said that given Epstein's prior suicide attempts, the financier paedophile should have been kept in a "padded room under unbroken, 24/7, constant surveillance."
"Obviously, heads must roll," he continued.
But whose heads, exactly? That of some patsy? Or those who were truly behind Epstein's downfall?
Comment: Update (Aug 21): Suspicions were again raised after it was learned that Epstein signed his will just two days before his death, leaving behind a nearly $600 million trust (how he earned the money that allowed him to purchase all his assets is still a mystery).
A new lawsuit reveals that the alleged pedophile would leave behind 'Massage For Dummies' books to the alleged sex abuse victims.
Epstein didn't just come to attention of authorities in the US. Turns out French authorities are looking at his exploits in Paris, where he owned a small apartment that is reportedly adorned with photos of naked young women.
There's also a new complaint in federal court by two women that Epstein trafficked women to his Florida office and home while on "work release" from jail in 2009. Keep in mind law enforcement in Florida was supposed to be supervising Epstein's activities while he was on work release.
Epstein's condition after his "suicide" is still being questioned. Dr. Mark Siegel went on Tucker Carlson to claim that, according to his sources, the autopsy revealed Epstein had hemorrhaging in his neck. According to Dr. Siegel, this is a sign of strangulation - not hanging:
See also: