'Apparent suicide'

Was he on suicide watch?

Camera malfunction?!

What happens next?

The apparent suicide of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein immediately spawned allegations of prison negligence and even murder - and no wonder, given the confusing, scarce data available. Here's what we know.It's been confirmed that Epstein was found dead in his cell in the special housing unit of New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center on Saturday morning at around 6:30am EST.Lifesaving measures were "initiated immediately by responding staff," and Epstein was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Bureau of Prisons said on Saturday.A number of officials told media outlets that Epstein had hanged himself in his cell, but no one, at the time of writing, has confirmed this publicly.The 66-year-old, a convicted pedophile, had been held at the New York prison since his arrest last month on child sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. He pled not guilty to the charges, which carried a penalty of up to 45 years in prison.At the time of his death, Epstein was rumored to have been on suicide watch. According to Bureau of Prisons policy Epstein was supposedly kept under this supervision after he was found semi-conscious on the floor of his cell two weeks ago, with marks on his neck. Speculation in the media immediately turned to how a man on suicide watch could have possibly killed himself. According to BOP policy, in addition to the constant monitoring,However,some time since his first apparent attempt on his own life. Photos published by the New York Post lend some credence to this report, as they show Epstein's body being wheeled into hospital on a gurney, clad in the standard-issue prison jumpsuit, instead of the paper dress or ' suicide smock ' usually given to these inmates.Regardless,throughout the night. When guards are away on their patrols, video surveillance usually picks up the slack. However,According to a report by a former Al Qaeda prisoner, however,ne above the shower and another above the toilet or bed. Epstein had been kept in this same extra-security area of the prison, a New York Times source said.Additionally, a BOP audit last year found thatto ensure the safety of inmates and staff.Rumors circulated on Saturday that theat the time of his death, adding fuel to the theories of foul play already circulating.Pending further investigation, rumors will likely continue to circulate.alleging that Epstein had procured young girls for some of the world's most powerful and wealthiest men, including British prince Andrew, billionaire investor Glenn Dubin, former governor of New Mexico Bill Richardson, and a number of other unnamed foreign political and business figures.However, in a court filing last month,, and US Attorney Geoffrey Berman confirmed on Saturday that the investigation will continue despite Epstein's death.