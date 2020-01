© Reuters / Eduardo Munoz



Graphic new photos of Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy have again raised doubt that the wealthy pedophile killed himself inside a New York prison. According to one coroner,Photos shown on CBS' 60 Minutes on Sunday show the inside of Epstein's cell, following his death in August. In them, multiple bedsheets have been fashioned into two nooses. A note on the sex offender's bed gripes about the conditions at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC).Photos of Epstein's body show a thin, bloody line across the middle of his throat. According to former New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Baden, who observed the autopsyEpstein's neck was fractured in multiple places, including the hyoid, a small bone near the Adam's apple. "I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging," Baden said, adding, "Going over over a thousand jail hangings, suicides, in the New York state prisons over the past 40, 50 years,New York's chief medical examiner, Dr. Barbara Sampson, ruled Epstein's death a suicide in August, and stands by that decision. However, that ruling did little to quiet speculation that the millionaire sex offender was murdered. Epstein's connections to the rich and powerful - including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and British Prince Andrew - would likely have been brought up during his trial,Epstein had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing and trafficking multiple girls as young as 14. Back in 2008, a sweetheart deal with Florida prosecutors saw Epstein skate on similar charges, serving just 13 months in a minimum-security facility.Speculation was further stoked when it was revealed that security cameras at the MCC allegedly malfunctioned on the night of Epstein's death. In addition, two prison guards who were supposed to check in on the high-profile prisoner every 30 minutes have been charged with conspiracy and falsifying records, after it emerged that they slept through their shift on the night.Only one prisoner at MCC, Philadelphia mobster Louis Turra, has succesfully committed suicide in the last 40 years.Epstein was the only defendant in his case. With his death, the case is shut and the alleged victims denied closure. However, some of the alleged victims still carry on with civil cases against the deceased pedophile's estate.