Prince Andrew, the British royal accused of sexual abuse in a lawsuit by one of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, was not represented at a pretrial hearing in New York, with his lawyers saying he was improperly served papers.The Duke of York was served legal papers late last month, ahead of a trial in which he is accused of sexual assault, battery and inflicting emotional distress on Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who also claims to have been abused by deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein when she was under the age of 18.The Queen's second son has denied ever having sexual relations with Giuffre and told the BBC in 2019 he had "no recollection" of ever meeting her. However, he has been photographed with his arm around Giuffre.Also present in the infamous photograph is Ghislaine Maxwell, a former girlfriend of Epstein and purported 'madam' who allegedly helped the notorious pedophile groom and abuse underage girls. Maxwell is currently held in a Manhattan jail awaiting her own criminal trial on sex trafficking charges, which is set to begin in November.