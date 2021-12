Federal judges ordered the unsealing of a 2009 settlement agreement that Prince Andrew has claimed insulates him from a civil lawsuit accusing him of having sexually abused a 17-year-old girl.Ghislaine Maxwell, who is awaiting a jury's verdict in her sex trafficking trial, unsuccessfully tried to invoke the latter agreement to beat her federal indictment. Maxwell faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life in a U.S. prison if a jury convicts her of six charges, accusing her enticing and trafficking minors for Epstein's predation."Indeed, that same agreement was the basis for Giuffre agreeing to dismiss her previously releasedearlier this year," Brettler's memo states. "Professor Dershowitz, as a third-party beneficiary of the 2009 settlement agreement, was entitled to rely upon and enforce the terms of that secret deal."Giuffre's civil complaint alleging that accused sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell turned her into Epstein's "sex slave" helped spark the 60-year-old Brit's criminal prosecution. The lawsuits against Dershowitz and Prince Andrew sprung from allegations that first became public during the litigation with Maxwell.Former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the Southern District of New York, however, said the prince has not cooperated with their investigation in a strongly worded statement in June 2020. A month later, Berman's successor, then-Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, emphasized her prosecutors " would welcome " the prince's help.Read the ruling, below: