Elegant Roman-era baths juxtaposed with Bronze Age settlement

Roman baths at Corinth contained warm, cold rooms, locker rooms, treadmills

Roman-era glass, stone seals, cosmetic containers found at site of baths

A Bronze Age settlement and an elegant Roman bath complex were recently unearthed at the site of ancient Corinth, the Greek Ministry of Culture announced on Wednesday. The excavation at Chiliomodi, Corinth not only confirmed the existence of the extensive nature of the Roman baths but also revealed the existence of a Bronze Age settlement underneath, which had previously been unknown to researchers.Archaeologists working the dig under the auspices of the Greek Ministry of Culture dateThe purpose of this year's research, under the direction of Dr. Elenas Korka, was to further excavate the areas of the Roman baths that were excavated in 2019 and 2020, and to investigate the possible expansion of the surrounding market areas that were identified for the first time last year.Other spectacular finds made during the excavation this year includedHowever, the most meaningful discoveries made this year included the Bronze Age settlement located adjacent to the Roman baths.Archaeologists discovered the Bronze-Age settlement located just 45 meters (yards) north of the bath complex, at a depth of approximately 2 meters, covered by a two-meter-thick layer of crushed stone and ceramics shards.The inner walls of what the researchers believe may have been a cone-shaped wine cellar was found, consisting of large clay tiles; on the upper part, were also found at the Bronze Age site.North of the "warm rooms," which were used for the initial, hot baths that people would enjoy before they moved on to cooler baths, the third praefurnium of the baths, as well as the storage areas for the wood used to heat the baths were excavated.The baths, which have a total area of ​​about 800 square meters (8,611 square feet) includeThe extensive, elegant Roman bath complex also includesThe archaeologistsTo the east of the baths, the exploration of the commercial areas continued with the opening of new sections, extending both north and south, which wereSix new rooms were located which seem to have provided housing at the bath complex. The excavation of the above areas helped significantly in the mapping of the urban fabric of the city, which is constantly being created with ever-greater clarity.Pottery indicating commerce was also found at the site, includingFurther excavations in the room where the treasure of, bringing the total number of coins to 202, which archaeologists believe indicates the high level of economic activity that once took place in that area.Deeper down, an earlier building from the late Hellenistic period was subsequently unearthed; its secrets will be unlocked during the next excavation season in 2022. Two new buildings were excavated further north and further south of the above-mentioned market areas, indicating the expansion of the city in both directions.The Ministry of Culture announcement noted that the excavations of the main body of the bath complex have now been completed.