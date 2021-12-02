© Peter Fischer, Teresa Bürge



© Peter Fischer, Teresa Bürge



© Peter Fischer, Teresa Bürge



A message thousands of years old

© Peter Fischer, Teresa Bürge



Wide-ranging trading network

© Peter Fischer, Teresa Bürge Summary



Archaeologists from the University of Gothenburg have concluded an excavation of two tombs inin Cyprus. The finds include over 150 human skeletons and close to 500 objects - including gold jewellery, gemstones and ceramics - from around 1350 BCE.Since 2010, the New Swedish Cyprus Expedition (The Söderberg Expedition) has had several rounds of excavations in Cyprus., with a large number of human skeletons. Managing the finds required very delicate work over four years, since the bones were extremely fragile"The finds indicate thatin the city. For example, we found. This was probably a child of a powerful and wealthy family," says Professor Peter Fischer, the leader of the excavations.One of the skeletons belonged to a five-year-old buried with lots of gold jewellery, including this tiara. Photo: Peter Fischer, Teresa Bürge ImageThe finds include jewellery and otherApparently, they had feasts in the chamber to honour their dead."One particularly important find is, which the archaeologists were able to decipher."The text consists of three lines andBy comparing with similar finds from Egypt, the archaeologists were also able to date the jewellery."The comparisons show thatThe ceramic finds are also important."The way thatThe next step will be DNA analysis of the skeletons."This will reveal how the different individuals are related with each other and if there are immigrants from other cultures, which isn't unlikely considering the vast trade networks," says Peter Fischer.