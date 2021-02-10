© Archeodunum SA



Diet imprinted in bones

No differences between men, women and children

Agriculture adapted to climate change

marked a decisive step in the technological and economic development of ancient societies. People living at the time faced a series of challenges:. How did they respond to changes in their diet, especially in Western Switzerland? A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, in collaboration with the University of Neuchâtel (UNINE) and Aix-Marseille (Lampea, France), has for the first time carried out isotopic analyses on human and animal skeletons together with plant remains. The scientists discovered that manure use had become widespread over time to improve crop harvests in response to demographic growth. The researchers also found that there had been a radical change in dietary habits following the introduction of new cereals, such as millet. In fact,. Finally, the team showed that the resources consumed were mainly terrestrial. The research results are published in the journal PLOS ONE.Today, archaeologicalbegins Mireille David-Elbiali, an archaeologist in the Laboratory of Prehistoric Archaeology and Anthropology in the F.-A. Forel Department in UNIGE's Faculty of Sciences., thereby drastically reducing the bone material needed for research. And yet the Bronze Age signals the beginning of today's societies with the emergence of metallurgy." As the name suggests,. This increased the circulation of traditional crafts, prestigious goods, religious concepts and, of course, people," continues the archaeologist.The Neolithic Age marked the inception of animal husbandry and the cultivation of wheat and barley. But what about the diet in the next Bronze Age? Archaeobotany and archaeozoology have been routinely used to reconstruct the diet, environment, agricultural practices and animal husbandry in the Bronze Age, but these methods only provide general information. "For the first time, we decided to answer this question precisely by analysing human and animal skeletons directly. This meant we could study the stable isotopes from the collagen of the bones and teeth that constitute them and define their living conditions," continues Alessandra Varalli, a researcher in the Laboratory of Prehistoric Archaeology and Anthropology in the F.-A. Forel Department at UNIGE and the study's first author. "In fact, we are what we eat," points out Marie Besse, a professor in the Laboratory of Prehistoric Archaeology and Anthropology in the F.-A. Forel Department at UNIGE. Biochemical analyses of bones and teeth will tell us what types of resources have been consumed."The study's first outcome showed that. "So, there was no specific strategy for feeding children, just asWhat's more, when it comes to the origin of the proteins consumed, it was found that," adds Dr Varalli. But the main interest of the study lies in plants, which reveal societal upheavals.This was most likely to boost the production of agricultural crops."These two discoveries combined seem to, leading to the introduction of millet into Western Switzerland. These new cereals might have played an important role in the security of supply, and"This first study on changes in diet in Western Switzerland during the Bronze Age corroborates what we know about the period. But it also demonstrates the richness of the widespread intercultural exchanges," states Professor Besse with enthusiasm. We still have much to learn about this millennium, in spite of the scientific problems related to the paucity of available material. "This is one of the reasons that led me to excavate the Eremita cave with UNIGE students. Located in the Piedmont region of Italy, it is dated to the Middle Bronze Age around 1600 BC," concludes Professor Besse.