Gazprom retorts

Putin: Europe can only blame itself

While Russia and Europe deal with their tensions over the Yamal-Europe pipeline, Washington seems to take advantage by selling some of its goods on the side.Could the US be projecting its fears of Europe's 'Russian dependence' on gas by binge-selling dry gas?, according to Bloomberg data.One day before the Christmas Eve holiday, 15 vessels were observed. Over the Christmas weekend, 20 tankers carrying liquefied natural gas were reported heading to Europe. Another 14 vessels are also on their way.The US tankers, allegedly sent to Europe to mitigate the energy crisis, interceptAlthough European officials claim that the hike in prices is due to a shortage of heating supplies this winter, reselling them at much higher prices , and that winter is just beginning.Poland, among others, accused Russia of cutting off gas supplies (as the pipeline has been in reverse mode for almost a week now), accusing Moscow of "manipulation."Gazprom responded, "All accusations against Russia and Gazprom that we are not supplying enough gas to the European market are absolutely groundless and unacceptable and untrue," Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said late Saturday, dubbing the accusations as "lies"., according to public data.On Friday, Putin rejected claims that the reverse flow is a political move, saying that Poland "sidelined" Russia in the pipeline management. The Russian president, furthermore, accused Germany of reselling cheap Russian gas at higher prices, contending that Europe's problems are from Europe itself."I don't even want to talk about the price of such reverse supplies.he said in an interview on state television, continuing to say that Western Europe have been created by themselves and there is no need to blame Gazprom for this. It is better to look in the mirror."Putin said that the European Union can only blame its own policies for record gas prices, as some of its members resell cheap Russian gas at much higher prices within the bloc.Putin called on the EU to agree to a novelty route for Russian gas - the Nord Stream 2 pipeline - to cut prices down.The US, in addition to some eastern European countries, stand against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline coming into effect, contending that the line would increase Europe's dependence on Russian gas, which provides 35% of the bloc's gas demands. Germany and Belgium are yet to approve the pipeline, which was built in September.